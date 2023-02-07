The man who's turning on the lights

In the modern era of advancement, seldom do people realize the responsibility that comes with power and success. One such name that has changed the narrative of power having corruptive tendency is Kerry Adler, the CEO of SkyPower Global, which is one of the most successful developers and owners of solar energy projects across the globe. Kerry has proved the power narrative to be wrong with his continuous and sustained efforts in the renewable sector.

Access to clean and sustainable energy is the need of the hour and it should be the prerogative of those at influential positions to assure the same. But in the modern era of advancement, seldom do people realize the responsibility that comes with power and success. One such name that has changed the narrative of power having corruptive tendency is Kerry Adler, who is one of very few CEOs who are willing to go out of their way to provide sustainable energy solutions to people from all walks of life.

Kerry, at the very first place has built his business model on the areas of sustainability and promoted the cause of protection of environment and mitigating the risks associated with climate change. He has set an example through his visionary approach and with his instincts he predicted the outsourcing revolution to developing countries and in 1999 founded WebHelp Worldwide, which in the present time employs over 60,000 employees in 49 countries globally, with revenues exceeding $1.3B EU.

Even in this modern era, more than 1.3 billion people still don't have the access to energy and thus, SkyPower under the leadership of Kerry Adler has made it their focus to bring the entire world under the access of renewable energy. In compatibility to its Sustainable Development Goals which have been central to its business model, SkyPower is a signatory of several international forums championing the cause of the climate change and the environment. It is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, a champion of the Caring for Climate initiative, a partner of the Climate Bonds Initiative, and was also an official partner of COP21.

Kerry Adler has adopted a humanitarian approach in his corporate DNA and has committed to spread the benefits of renewable energy not just to the developed countries but also to underdeveloped and developing countries.

Kerry Adler serves as a Board Member or strategic advisor to several organizations including, World Economic Forum, International Economic Forum of The Americas, Canada GCC Advisory Council, Canada Africa Business Council, Canada Arab Business Council, the UAE Business Council, and founding member of United Nations CFO Taskforce, ConvrtX, Can Water, WiConnect and Eccopia.

Kerry has committed to eliminate energy poverty with accessible renewable solutions thus promoting renewable energy sources to be the priority when the choice for investment decisions about energy usage pops up. For his immense contributions over the past few decades in the arena of mitigating the risks associated with climate change, Kerry Adler has been accoladed with several international awards including the United Nations Global Entrepreneur of The Year, UN Global Compact Inaugural Pioneer For Climate Action, UN SDG Champion (SkyPower Global), 2019 CEO of The Year, Who Believes in The Spirit of Giving, and the Global Family Office Most Sustainable CEO of 2019 under the patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

It won't be an understatement to say that Kerry Adler is an influential and inspiring personality who has brought a change that is positive in its approach.

