The Mandate House Launches with a Bold Vision to Redefine Real Estate Project Mandates in MMR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: The Mandate House Private Ltd, a new-age mandate consultancy and real estate launch specialist, today officially announced its launch, marking a powerful entry into India's dynamic real estate services landscape. With a deep-rooted presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and a proven track record of over ₹5,000 crore in revenue generation through successful mandates, The Mandate House aims to revolutionize how real estate projects are launched, marketed, and sold.

Founded by industry stalwart Nihar Thakkar, The Mandate House brings a full-spectrum offering to developers from project feasibility studies, mandate sales optimization, and CP network integration to end-to-end marketing and launch execution. With over a decade of hands-on experience in real estate sales, Nihar brings together boardroom intelligence and field-level execution to craft scalable success stories for projects across MMR. He has already carved a niche with over 20 successful launches and 5,000+ CP associations with leading developers in the MMR region. With a portfolio of iconic launches and deep-rooted market understanding, the firm under his leadership, is poised to become the preferred ally for developers looking to scale faster, smarter, and with greater precision.

"Our mission is simple to be the most agile and result-oriented launch partner in the real estate business," said Nihar Thakkar, Founder of The Mandate House Private Ltd. "We don't just boost sales we engineer outcomes through research-driven strategies, high-impact CP engagement, and seamless execution. Our approach blends on-ground precision with boardroom strategy to deliver unmatched results."

Speaking at the launch, Nihar further added, "The Mandate House is not just a companyit's a movement towards more intelligent, data-led, and ROI-driven project launches. Our vision is to become the go-to growth engine for developers not just in MMR, but across India. The journey has just begun, and we're already gearing up to expand our footprint into new micro-markets, offer deeper investor advisory, and redefine what a mandate partnership truly means."

The Mandate House will offer a full-cycle launch experiencespanning advisory, product and micro-market analysis, marketing, CP network activation, and closure. With proprietary tools like Comparative Research of Competition (CRC), overhang analysis, and demographic mapping, the firm ensures every launch is tailored, timed, and tuned for maximum impact.

Unlike traditional consultancies, The Mandate House combines strategic sales direction with hands-on execution, ensuring control across manpower, CP engagement, cash flow, and compliance. A dedicated in-house marketing team ensures speed, alignment, and on-ground resonance.

With the success and momentum in the MMR region, The Mandate House is also planning to expand into new markets like Pune, with future plans to tap into other major metro cities. This strategic move aims to replicate its unique value proposition across high-potential markets, offering developers an edge in sales velocity, brand positioning, and customer targeting.

As the real estate sector evolves, The Mandate House is poised to redefine project launches across India turning strategy into scalable success.

