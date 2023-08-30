The much-anticipated film 'Son,' featuring Rajpal Yadav and talented actress Anjali Sharma, has unveiled its trailer, directed by Paul Rupesh

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 30: Get ready for an exciting cinematic experience as the official trailer of 'Son,' an upcoming psychological drama, was unveiled on August 12. This film marks a significant collaboration between the versatile actor Rajpal Yadav and the talented Actress Anjali Sharma, under the adept direction and production of Paul Rupesh.

In 'Son,' Rajpal Yadav assumes the role of Anthony, an exceptionally sinister character entangled in a web of countless crimes. The trailer introduces us to this riveting storyline and offers a glimpse into the intense and enigmatic world that 'Son' promises to deliver.

On this, Actress Anjali Sharma recalls how she got this film. She recounts, "I vividly recall the day when a friend called me on the 2nd of January. I was about to board a flight to Delhi at the time. He informed me about a unique opportunity - a film starring Rajpal Yadav Sir, directed by Rupesh Paul. This was a last-minute casting decision, and the shooting commenced on the 12th of January in Nainital. He asked if I would be interested in playing the lead female role, portraying the love interest of Rajpal Sir. I enthusiastically accepted the offer, and that's how it all began."

Actress Anjali Sharma took her Instagram handle to showcase the film's trailer, Son to her audience. Hope you like it!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cwcw7jWpAxB/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

'Son' is not a typical Bollywood film; it's a blend of comedy and psychological drama that promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Alongside Rajpal Yadav and Anjali Sharma, the movie features renowned Bollywood stars Hemant Pandey, Gyan Prakash, and Subhan Khan, who will play pivotal roles in this intriguing narrative. The picturesque backdrop of Nainital sets the stage for this cinematic masterpiece, and fans can look forward to witnessing its magic on the silver screen when 'Son' is slated to hit theaters in October of this year. This film promises a unique and captivating cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor