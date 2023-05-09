The Mumbai-Based Nayanam Eye Hospital Eliminates Fatal Eye Conditions through Their Affordable yet Advanced Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: The recent eye care facility survey conducted in the Mumbai region identified that affordable and accessible eye care is the need of the hour for Mumbai. The survey participants stressed the need for research and expertise in handling city-specific eye ailments.

This is where Mumbai’s leading eye hospital Nayanam Eye Hospital earns applause. Being located in a prime location in Mumbai, this highly accessible eye hospital features the service of many specialist eye doctors. The hospital has consistently provided eye care services for Mumbai dwellers for the longest time.

In a nutshell, Nayanam Eye Hospital provides essential eye care services like retina and laser treatment, cataract surgery, refractive Lasik treatment, glaucoma treatment, cornea treatment, squint and pediatric ophthalmologist, etc.

The pillars behind the consistent performance of Nayanam Eye Hospital have a dedicated and highly qualified team of doctors. Most doctors are recruited from top health institutes like the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). They ensure a professional approach, personalized attention, evidence-based treatment, and the finest medical solutions for the patients.

The specialist doctors at Nayanam Eye Hospital carry out thorough eye check-ups and tests to identify the root cause of any eye ailment. The availability of top-quality surgical facilities at the hospital lets the doctors decide the best treatment for the patient. The operating room at Nayanam Hospital is up and ready to carry out minor surgeries like microincision cataract surgery and significant surgeries like corneal transplant surgery.

The specialized LASIK eye surgery is a feather in the cap of Nayanam Eye Hospital. This specialized service attends to patients who suffer from refractive defects and corrects them using advanced German Laser Vision Machines. They perform top-notch procedures like bladeless LASIK surgery and SMILE laser eye surgery.

Nayanam Eye Hospital features advanced LASIK treatments like Zyoptix LASIK and Zyoptix HD. While the rest of the eye hospitals focus on traditional LASIK surgery, Nayanam ensures that even the most minor anomalies are repaired using these advanced technologies.

Zyoptix LASIK and Zyoptix HD are customized LASIK surgery technologies that let the surgeon work on even the minute anomaly present. They significantly improve vision more than regular LASIK surgery.

The infrastructure facilities available at Nayanam Hospital are incomparable. Spacious waiting areas, clean and hygienic patient washrooms, restrooms, 24 x 7 safe drinking water, a power backup source, round-the-clock air conditioning, etc., make it one of the most exceptional eye hospitals in the country.

The team at Nayanam Eye Hospital is particular about providing flawless customer service. The entire personnel and staff at the hospital are specially trained to deliver premium-quality customer care. The hospital is divided into convenient sections for easy access and to eliminate confusion and rush. The front-office desk receives inquiries and registration via phone and offline for patients’ convenience.

Nayanam Eye Hospital strives to reach the underprivileged parts of the population with top-quality eye care services. They expect to rehabilitate people suffering from complicated conditions and aid them through various health schemes and insurance plans. They put time and effort into devising cost-effective yet durable solutions for the vision-threatening conditions faced by the world’s developing countries.

For more information

Contact

Nayanam Eye Hospital

501, Parth Business Plaza, New link road, Mith Chowky, Malad West 400064

Ph: 022 69336600/ 8858878874/8858878875

