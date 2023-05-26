The next generation compact full-frame camera with new features and a fast Summilux lens

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 26: Leica Camera introduces the 3rd generation of the successful Leica Q family, the Leica Q3. High-quality craftsmanship, a timeless and sleek design, and simple operation make this family of fixed focal length full-frame cameras stand out. They have been highly regarded worldwide since 2015 by both photographers and creatives, as well as those in front of the camera. The new Leica Q3 camera delivers perfect photo and video results; equipped with one of the fastest lenses on the market with integrated macro mode and a whole package of new features, it represents the next evolutionary step in this unique camera segment.

At the heart of the Leica Q3 is the new BSI-CMOS sensor with Triple-Resolution-Technology. With a resolution of either 60, 36, or 18 MP, raw images can be created using the DNG format or processed JPEG files with a perfect look, straight out of the camera. When shooting with 60 MP even the finest details and structures are captured. Shooting with 36 or 18 MP allows faster camera operation, longer image sequences, and smaller file sizes. The Leica Q3 uses the entire size of the sensor for all resolutions with a sensitivity range of ISO 50 to 100,000 and the latest generation of the Maestro Series processor with L2 Technology ensures excellent operating speeds.

A significant development has also been made to the autofocus system of the Q3. A new hybrid autofocus system with phase detection ensures extremely fast, accurate focusing and tracking of objects. In addition to the high-precision contrast autofocus, the DFD system and phase detection autofocus, combined with intelligent subject recognition, supports the capturing of sharp and brilliant images, all displayed crisply and clearly on the new 5.76 MP OLED viewfinder.

The new tiltable 3-inch high-resolution touchscreen with a high-quality tilting mechanism provides unique viewing angles and creates even more creative opportunities when taking photos and videos. Additionally, even with the movable display, the Leica Q3 still provides protection against dust and spray water thanks to its IP52 certification.

The camera is equipped with advanced Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, which has increased the transfer speed via Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity to the Leica FOTOS app by up to 10 times compared to the previous model, taking mobile creative workflow to the next level.

With the ability to record video at 8k resolution and highly efficient codecs such as H.265 and Apple's ProRes, the powerful Leica Q3 now meets the needs of all content creators. The connection of external devices such as gimbals, power banks and display recorders is secured directly via USB-C and HDMI.

Entirely wireless charging is also now possible with the new Leica Charging Pad and separate camera handgrip. This stylish charging pad conveniently recharges the new powerful battery BC-SCL6 of the Q3 and many other Qi-compatible devices.

When it comes to image composition, the Leica Q3 offers maximum freedom, but also for an individual style of the camera body, the new accessories offer versatility for a customised look. Leather protectors, lens caps, retro-look lens hoods, thumb rests, soft release buttons and flash shoe covers are also available in three different colours variations.

Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd)

FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the Official Partner with Leica Camera for its operation in India, with registered office at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Leica Camera Asia Pacific appointed FCE as exclusive Leica authorized distributors for India and the only Leica Store in India.

The Leica Q3 is available for sale at Leica Store India, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and is also available on Leica India online store at www.leica-store.in

The Leica Q3 is priced at Rs 4,78,814 (GST extra) in India.

