The October 2024 Launch Event of Cloveify Unveils Fashionable Clothing and Sustainable Impact

New Delhi [India], October 23: In Cloveify Wearables Private Limited's recent launch event, the Founder announced the brand's commitment to sustainability and quality craftsmanship. The launch event, held on 1st October 2024 at the JTM Mall in Jaipur, India, was aimed at attracting fashion enthusiasts and eco-conscious customers.

By the end of the event, the Cloveify Founder, Bhanu Pratap Singh, even expressed how their collection's unique designs and fashionable clothing does not compromise on the health of the planet. With a mission to promote eco-friendly practices in the fashion world, Cloveify hopes to continue using sustainable materials to make their clothing line eco-conscious.

"Each day, our Cloveify team comes together to collectively work towards supporting animal welfare donations and sustainable practices that can make an incredible impact on both a national and local scale. Our launch event was at the heart of what makes us more than just a fashionable clothing company," said Bhanu Pratap Singh, the Founder. "Our customers inspire us, and we are excited to offer them a chance to give back to the causes that are closest to their hearts," the Founder added while sharing about the success of his launch event held in Jaipur.

For every new clothing item purchased by Cloveify customers, the brand can donate 2 percent of its sales to animal welfare. Cloveify remains committed to environmental sustainability at every step of its journey. Customers can shop from the new eco-conscious clothing line of Cloveify, made from recycled materials and high-quality GSM fabrics ranging from 140 GSM to 280 GSM. Additionally, the MSME-certified company, Cloveify, delivers packages with eco-conscious solutions, like plantable seed paper, that can serve as a small contribution to social good.

Since the launch event held at the beginning of October, customers from Jaipur and other parts of India have placed more than a hundred orders and made significant contributions to welfare donations, helping animals in need.

The Start Up India certified company, Cloveify can help the new generation of India switch from brands supporting non-sustainable packaging materials. Eco-conscious brands like Cloveify can bring a new wave of revolution in the industry by helping customers save themselves from falling in trap of brands that use low-quality fabrics and non-sustainable packaging practices. Customers have already started to make a switch from brands that lack social responsibility and have limited eco-friendly fashion choices.

The ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Cloveify is amongst the socially driven brands that can change how the sustainable fashion market of India functions through increasing environmental awareness.

Ethical and sustainable shopping platforms like Cloveify can significantly reduce plastic waste. High-GSM brands like this one can conveniently overcome the drawbacks of low-GSM and fast-wearing concerns of the younger generation. An answer to the shopping demands of eco-conscious shoppers, fashion-forward youth, and socially responsible shoppers, the Jaipur-held launch event of Cloveify is now gaining traction among eco-conscious online shoppers across India. Within just a few days since its launch event, Cloveify has already started doing its part in filling the gap where fashion and sustainability options are limited.

