The Open Group Announces Winners of India Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], August 8: The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards organization, unveiled winners of the Awards for Innovation & Excellence 2024, recognizing outstanding achievements in the adoption of open standards and open source software. The ceremony took place in New Delhi recently, where industry experts and technology enthusiasts assembled for The Open Group NextGen Digital for the Techade event.

The Open Group India Awards celebrates industry excellence, innovative practices, leadership qualities, and contributions to society across South East Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa. A jury panel comprising of thirty expert executives from seven nations held the judging responsibilities.

All nominations are assessed for effective adoption of open standards across banking and insurance, agriculture, oil and energy, sustainability, transformative programs for women, and many more.

The INITIATE Enterprise Architecture (EA) Student Competition was also featured, garnering 22 teams from a range of universities. The competition aims to deepen students' understanding of EA by challenging students to solve practical business problems with guidance from experts.

Steve Nunn, President & CEO, The Open Group commented: "Open standards are instrumental in fostering global collaboration, facilitating international product and service exchange, enhancing regulatory compliance, and promoting interoperability. We're delighted to see so many successful use cases enter and be recognized by The Open Group India Awards."

Dr Pallab Saha, General Manager, The Open Group India, stated: "The winners have demonstrated the use of open standards and have benefitted from them, becoming examples and role models for the wider industry."

To find out more about The Open Group India Awards and the winners, please click here.

