The Policy Exchange Raises $1.5 Million in Pre Series B Funding to Disrupt Traditional Insurance Models

New Delhi [India], November 7: The Policy Exchange (TPE), an emerging player at the intersection of insurance and financial innovation, has raised $1.5 million in Pre Series B funding led by True Blue Holding, VLS Finance, and 1Crowd, along with participation from a group of strategic angel investors. The investment bankers facilitating the deal were Sumit Goel from Alps Financial Consultants and Amesh Bansal from Aspire AD Astra Advisors.

The funding marks a key step in TPE's mission to reshape how Indians perceive and manage life insurance moving it beyond a passive safety net to an active, value-driven financial instrument. The capital will be deployed to strengthen its technology infrastructure, build organizational scale, and drive market awareness as it prepares for its next phase of growth across India.

"At The Policy Exchange, we're reimagining how people view insurance and investments not as obligations, but as opportunities to unlock value and liquidity," said Tarun Bahri, Co-Founder & CEO of The Policy Exchange. "Our journey so far has been about turning ideas into impact. This funding validates our disciplined, customer-first approach and will enable us to scale faster, deepen our technology stack, and drive the next phase of growth."

Praveen Trivedi, Director and Board member of The Policy Exchange added, "The Policy Exchange is solving a real and under-served problem at scale. Their founders bring unmatched experience in financial services and have built a credible business that merges empathy with innovation. We're confident their differentiated model will create long-term value in India's rapidly evolving insurance landscape."

The Policy Exchange aims to protect one million lives in the next three years, driven by a technology-first model that brings transparency, liquidity, and accessibility to policyholders nationwide.

About The Policy Exchange

Founded by industry veterans Naveen Gupta, Tarun Bahri, and Safia, The Policy Exchange is building an intelligent platform that helps policyholders monetize and manage their insurance policies without losing protection. The company is tackling a long-standing industry gap where families, facing financial strain, often let policies lapse losing years of investment and coverage. With a combined experience of over seventy-five years across insurance, banking, and telecom, the founding team is leveraging deep operational insight and advanced digital frameworks to modernize how policyholders interact with their insurance portfolios. The company's focus on data-led decision-making and customer-centric design is helping it carve a niche within India's growing insurtech ecosystem.

For more information, please visit- www.thepolicyexchange.com

