The Real-Estate Innovations – Sharhabeel Parambil, (Managing director, Continental Towers and Billets Pvt. Ltd.)

October 7: Continental Towers and Billets Pvt. Ltd. (Continental Projects) introduced their first residential housing colony project concept named ‘Kerala’s 1st Breathing Villas’ with 18 residential House on Feb 2016 has showcased a mind-blowing sales closing tactic from the launch date, as a fresher in the real estate industry, they have just taken only 14 months to close the entire project sales which was a breathtaking accomplishment in Kerala real-estate market during the covid times. Now they are working to introduce a new revolutionary project concept called “Cyber Cottages (Residential Project)” with first-in-class tech & structural features in Moozhikkal (Muzhikkal), Calicut (Kozhikode) on November 2nd 2022. They also initiated Kerala’s 1st Investment plans with insurance security which was a breathtaking idea. This plan can completely provide 100% investment security for their investors under the rules. This scheme is completely handled by their sister company called, Team Continental Incubations LLP.

Mr. Sharhabeel Parambil, Managing Director of the Company, is the man behind all these innovative ideas and has also attained numerous awards from various organizations and associations for his creative thinking and implementations. Recently He received TOBIP Business Excellence Award from Junior Chamber International (JCi) Calicut region on September 24th 2022, detained at Malabar Palace from (Past JCI VP) JCI PPP Ram Kumar Menon, (Zone President) JCI PPP Rakesh Menon, (Zone Vice President) JCI PPP Kushal Agarwal, (President) JFM Joshy Joseph, (Secretary) JFM Sandhya Varma etc.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor