The Smiling Souls celebrated 'World Senior Citizens Day' with a heartfelt Annual Event

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: The Smiling Souls, a heartwarming Social Enterprise that combines technology and human connection, marked ‘World Senior Citizens Day’ with its annual event that encapsulated its commitment to honoring seniors and fostering inclusivity for individuals with special needs. This day is also the 1st official anniversary of 'The Smiling Souls'.

Since its inception, the team has been dedicated to brightening the lives of Seniors and individuals with special needs. The result is a growing global family that has been alleviating boredom and loneliness, forging new friendships & connections, and treating seniors & special individuals like dignified, cherished family members.

The Celebration event was a testament to The Smiling Souls' commitment to positively impacting the lives of seniors and individuals with special needs. The event featured many activities, including songs, performances, dances, heartfelt conversations, and celebrations by some of the youngest at heart 85-year-olds.

One of the most striking highlights of the evening was "The Fashion Show" where all the seniors walked the ramp for the first time in their lives and felt glamorous & glorified like a model /celebrity. They overcame fears of being in the spotlight, walking, talking, and expressing themselves on a stage /ramp. This was the first-of-its-kind fashion show that involved both seniors and specials. The event was also telecasted live to the other Club members through The Smiling Souls virtual platform.

The core team left no stone unturned to align this event to their core values of creating inclusion, social bonding, empowerment, dignity, care, and convenience for seniors & specials as well as for all the stakeholders in the ecosystem, along with their vision to spread Happiness & Wellness to 1 million families by 2025.

On the occasion, Founder & CEO Sunil Khosla, who was also anchoring the event, said, “The Seniors are the torchbearers of our culture & embodiment of wisdom. We aspire to build the largest engaged global community of Seniors & specials & multiple avenues to spread 'Happiness and Wellness'.

Our services will also strengthen family bonding while ensuring inclusivity & diversity.”

Founder & COO Tejasa Jhaveri, who also hosted the Fashion Show, added, “The seniors, too, dream of doing something noteworthy, desire to be noticed, wish to belong. But age, experiences, and routine challenges can douse the spark in them. It takes just one tiny flame to ignite a spark, precisely what we do daily.

On August 21st, the Ramp Walk was one such experience that made them shed all their fears and inhibitions and walk tall.”

Our continuous research and interaction with seniors help us customize and curate all the content, which is strictly live, interactive, and stimulating. A passionate team & associates aligned with the cause are our backbone and help spread this happiness & wellness.

The unique hybrid model of Virtual Engagement & selective in-person celebrations gives them the best of both worlds - ‘Home delivery of ‘Happiness & Wellness’ and the joy of ‘face-to-face meetings & interactions with community members.

The Smiling Souls is also formally scaling its Corporate Gifting module for employees and their senior family members and a marketplace that caters to the specific needs of Seniors & their loved ones. It is also looking to forge effective partnerships in Senior elderly care to accelerate its community's growth and mission.

For more information about The Smiling Souls and their initiatives, please visit www.thesmilingsouls.com or download the mobile App.

Contact:

Email: happy@thesmilingsols.com

Phone: +91 8976732074

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor