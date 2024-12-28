The Sports School launches "Krida": A Game-Changing Sports-Integrated Education Programme partnership with Prayoga Institute of Education Research

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 28: The Sports School, India's first integrated academic and sports institute, has partnered with Prayoga Institute of Education Research to launch "Krida," an innovative program to use Sports as medium to teach Science and Math. The launch was organized to unveil the program 'Krida' at The Sports School campus on Kanakapura Road on 20th December 2024.

The launch event was graced by Padma Bhushan awardee and Chief National Coach of the Indian badminton team, Mr. Pullela Gopichand, alongside Mr. Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee of Prayoga Institute, and Shri DilipKumar, Rainmatter Endurance Athlete. Leaders from both organizations celebrated this landmark initiative, which marks a significant step in advancing teaching methodology in India.

"Krida" is a sports-based learning initiative designed for students of Grades 5-12. Aligned with the NCERT syllabus, it aims to elevate the Science and Math learning experience by making it more engaging through learn as you learning concept. The program helps foster critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills while deepening a students' understanding of complex concepts through play.

Mr. T.R. Srinivas, Co-founder of The Sports School, highlighted the program's transformative potential: "Sports have always been central to holistic development. With 'Krida,' we are creating an environment where learning is active, engaging, and inspiring. This collaboration with Prayoga Institute underscores our commitment to developing well-rounded individuals who excel in academics and sports."

Mr. Pullela Gopichand emphasized the importance of integrating sports into education, stating, "As a coach, I've witnessed the profound impact of sports in building discipline, focus, teamwork, and resilience. These qualities are invaluable for success in academics and life. 'Krida' represents a forward-thinking approach to education, blending physical activity with intellectual growth to prepare students for a dynamic future."

"Krida": Redefining education through sports

"Krida" seeks to redefine traditional educational paradigms by integrating Sports into the learning processes especially in the fields of Science and Mathematics. The program is designed to foster experiential learning, leveraging physical activities to develop critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and teamwork among students without any pressure of learning. By aligning academic and athletic pursuits, "Krida" aims to eradicate the fear of learning in young minds and take "Classrooms to Playgrounds"

This collaboration between The Sports School and Prayoga Institute of Education Research establishes a new benchmark for educational innovation. By fostering dynamic, engaging, and holistic learning experiences, "Krida" is set to inspire a generation of learners equipped to thrive in all aspects of life.

About The Sports School

Established in 2019, The Sports School is India's first institution dedicated to nurturing student-athletes through an integrated approach to sports and academics. With state-of-the-art facilities and expert mentorship, the school's mission is to inspire the next generation of achievers through a balanced and holistic approach. With a vision to foster excellence both in education and sports, The Sports School stands as a beacon for aspiring young talents, helping them realize their full potential.

About Prayoga Institute of Education Research

Prayoga Institute of Education Research is dedicated to innovative educational practices that focus on experiential learning and student engagement. Their programs emphasize critical thinking and the practical application of knowledge across disciplines.

