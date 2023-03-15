The Swatch Art Journey brings masterpieces to our wrists

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/NewsVoir): People never forget the first time they stood in front of one of the world's most famous artworks; that feeling of a new world opening and creative sparks flying. Exciting things happen when art and the world of Swatch collide, and from the get-go, Swatch has found fresh ways to bring more art to people's lives.

2023 marks the next chapter of the Swatch Art Journey, going big with five capsule collections released from mid-March to May. The entire range is like an adventure through different moments in art history, from Botticelli to Lichtenstein, and it couldn't be any more signature Swatch if it tried with unexpected details.

Swatch recreates a whopping ten masterpieces in its signature GENT, NEW GENT, and playfully provocative style: all designed to celebrate artists who were unafraid to try new things.

The Swatch Art Journey Collection will be available as of March 16th, followed by another release that will be unveiled at a later stage.

Swatch x MoMA

celebrates Pop Art and marks the 100th anniversary of Roy Lichtenstein's birth.

Swatch x Magritte

presents tributes to the surrealist artist in his 125th birth anniversary.

Swatch x LE GALLERIE DEGLI UFFIZI

celebrates nature and femininity through the eyes and art of Renaissance supremo maestro Sandro Botticelli.

Swatch x LOUVRE ABU DHABI

unites the energy of 'The Great Wave Off Kanagawa' by Hokusai with a majestic 'Astrolabe'.

The Swatch love affair with art started in 1985 with the first of a long line of Art Special watches. Always looking for new ways to democratise the art world, Swatch joined forces with world-famous museums to recreate some of their most powerful artworks as part of a new Museum Journey series.

Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam (2018) and Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid (2018) were the first venues to open their doors to Swatch, swiftly followed by the Musee du Louvre in Paris (2019), MoMA in New York (2021), and Centre Pompidou in Paris (2022).

