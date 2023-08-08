The Swiss Indian Chamber Of Commerce India Celebrates 75 Years of Indo Swiss Friendship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: To celebrate 75 Years of the Indo-Swiss Friendship Treaty, Swiss Companies got together to pay tribute to the crucial role that Bollywood has played in making Switzerland a highly sought-after destination, thereby putting Swiss products in the minds of the Indian population.

The Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce India hosted a mesmerizing Indo-Swiss Bollywood Nite, a grand event that brought together the Indo-Swiss community in a celebration of culture, romance, and beauty at the prestigious Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai. The event was organized to celebrate 75 years of the Indo Swiss Friendship Treaty and to foster camaraderie among its members while paying tribute to the timeless bond between Bollywood and Switzerland.

The Indo-Swiss Bollywood Nite transported its attendees to the enchanting world of Indian cinema, where Switzerland has long held a special place. This event beautifully showcased the captivating fusion of Bollywood and Switzerland, leaving the audience with a sense of being in the picturesque Swiss landscapes while still in India.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Martin Maier, Consul General of Switzerland, and Mr. Florin Muller, the head of Swiss Business Hub India. Their participation highlighted the significance of the Indo-Swiss bond and the positive impact of cultural collaborations on bilateral relations.

The event attracted a remarkable turnout of over 350 guests.

“This Indo-Swiss Bollywood Nite was a night to remember, showcasing the timeless romance and beauty that connects Bollywood and Switzerland,” said Mr Satish Rao, SICC India President. We are grateful for the overwhelming response and the enthusiastic support of our members, esteemed guests, and sponsors. Together, we celebrated the vibrant cultural ties between our nations, fostering even closer relationships within the Indo-Swiss community.”

The Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce India continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating meaningful platforms that promote cultural harmony, bilateral ties, and business opportunities between India and Switzerland.

The Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce India, a non-profit organisation renowned for its commitment to uniting the Indo-Swiss community, creates engaging activities and events for its members. With chapters in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai, the Chamber actively nurtures cultural exchange and business connections between India and Switzerland.

