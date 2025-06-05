The University of Cambridge Online Launches Cutting-Edge Managing Software Architecture Programme with Edtech Partner Simplilearn

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 5: The University of Cambridge Online proudly announces the launch of its new Managing Software Architecture programme for experienced professionals through Cambridge Advance Online. This industry-aligned certification addresses the critical need for skilled software architects as organisations navigate increasingly complex digital transformation initiatives. The programme is well-suited for professionals with at least two years of experience and equips professionals with the expertise to develop, document, and implement robust software architectures that balance business requirements with technical excellence.

The software development industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the market size projected to expand from $203.35 billion in 2022 to an estimated $1,450.87 billion by 2031. As organisations adopt advanced technologies, including AI-driven automation and low-code platforms, the demand for skilled software architects continues to surge, with job opportunities in this field expected to grow by 25% over the next decade. This programme aims to bridge the widening skills gap by providing professionals with Cambridge's world-class academic rigour combined with Simplilearn's industry-focused digital learning methodology.

Jasmin Jahic, Director of studies in Computer Science, Queens' College, University of Cambridge, said, "In this course, we will summarise these tasks that sit somewhere between management and coding. To work on such tasks, this course will teach you how to think like an architect. You will learn the skills that help you to explore alternative design solutions for your requirements and compare them in a way that facilitates constructive discussion."

The eight-week intensive programme delivers approximately 6-8 hours of weekly learning content through interactive sessions, self-guided research, discussions, and live engagement with Cambridge faculty. The curriculum covers fundamental architectural concepts, documentation techniques, quality assessment, design patterns, continuous engineering processes, and the impact of emerging technologies such as AI on system architecture.

The programme is tailored for professionals seeking to enhance their software architecture capabilities, including experienced software engineers, managers, senior DevOps engineers, junior project managers, and those aspiring to become software architects. While programming experience is beneficial, the course is structured to accommodate those with varying technical backgrounds who wish to develop architectural thinking.

Excited about the launch, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "We are excited to partner with the University of Cambridge Online to deliver critical programs like Managing Software Architecture. Software architecture is the foundation upon which successful digital enterprises are built, and this program reflects our commitment to providing professionals with the highest calibre of education at the intersection of technical depth and strategic vision. As software systems grow increasingly complex, organisations require architects who can balance immediate business needs with sustainable, scalable technical solutions. This programme equips learners with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to lead architectural decisions that drive business value."

Upon successful completion, learners will receive certificates from both the University of Cambridge and Simplilearn, positioning them for accelerated career advancement in software architecture and related fields. Graduates will also gain access to Cambridge's dedicated LinkedIn alumni network, enabling continued professional development and networking opportunities with peers worldwide.

