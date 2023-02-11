The Wolfman steps ahead to bridge the gap in the men’s grooming world

New Delhi (India), February 11: With the rising awareness about grooming and hygiene amongst men, the Indian male grooming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11 percent to reach $1.2 billion by 2024. This has empowered brands like The Wolfman to step forward and offer tailored solutions to men who value self-care and an impeccable persona. The Wolfman is a premium men’s skincare brand that offers a diverse natural range of quality products for the face, hair, beard, and skin care at affordable prices. With a mission to make self-care easy for everyone, The Wolfman curates FDA-approved products that are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulphate-free. Managed by Eudaz Hamilton and in partnership with the international brand, Eudaz Canada, the company curates products with the finest natural ingredients clubbed with the best technology.

Grooming is the secret of real elegance; a reflection of style, confidence, free spirit, and fun. The Wolfman believes that physical appearance significantly impacts personal and professional life; it adds up to good mood and positivity which leads to optimum productivity. Today’s youth are dreamers, thinkers, ambitious, go-getters, and someone who nurtures dreams through passion and perseverance. The Wolfman empowers such individuals through products that enhance their personality and boosts their self-esteem. Empowered by a team of energetic and ambitious people, the brand envisions making men’s grooming effortless, affordable, and accessible. With a customer-centric approach and value-driven methods, the brand serves every individual with a common goal to make self-care easy.

With growing consumer inclination towards grooming products, every individual needs products that are made to address their concerns. The Wolfman caters to multiple personal-care needs of different individuals by offering a wide range of pure & premium products that are paraben-sulphate-free. Infused with handpicked active natural ingredients & premium quality essential oils, some of the bestsellers are beard growth oil, beard shampoo, hair growth serum, hair wax, vitamin c face serum, coffee, and oatmeal face scrub, goji berry body lotion, and charcoal face wash. From detoxification, exfoliation, deep cleansing, acne control, even-tone, skin hydration, and moisturization, to dandruff, hair fall, dry scalp, and frizzy manes, there are products for all. These products are currently available online on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, and JioMart and will be available on Nykaa, Purpll, and other established marketplaces in the near future. With its registered office in Delhi, The Wolfman intends to expand its operations in ten Indian states within the next six months.

Customers can also sign up for a club membership to get priority delivery for product launches, free movie and event tickets, exclusive offers, grooming tips, and gifts. Alpha, Beta, & Delta are different membership plans that offer irresistible discounts to members.

With a vision to offer the best Made-In-India grooming products at affordable prices to Mankind, The Wolfman has embarked on this journey.

One can click https://www.thewolfmanclub.com/ to know more about the products or drop an email to support@thewolfmanclub.com for an instant reply.

