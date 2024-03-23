The World Celebrates Fashion in Goa!

BusinessWire India

Candolim (Goa) [India], March 23: India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) marked a versatile decade of its showcase by bringing together the best in beach and resort wear in Goa. This year's showcase, at Taj Village Resort and Spa, was bigger and more glamorous than ever. A sunny line-up of designers included Pria Kataaria Puri, Manaca, House of Tuhina, Mzuri Singapore, Shilpi Naiding, Prashant Majumdar, Digvijay Singh, COMO presents Samant Chauhan, Paresh Lamba Signatures, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Dive Resort Collective & SMA Makeup Academy showcased their latest trends, collections, and resort wear line.

"As we celebrate the 10th edition of India Beach Fashion Week, we are proud to be a part of the incredible journey of showcasing the best in beach and resort wear. We started this journey and fire-started the concept of Resortwear a decade back and we are glad; it's become synonymous of style globally today. Pushing this envelope to launch COMO Collective mult-designer store an initiative by IBFW to bridge the gap between ramp showcase to business commerce! This season promises to be a milestone event, bringing together the finest designers, brands, influencers and fashion enthusiasts from around the world," says Pallav Ojha, Founder & CEO - India Beach Fashion Week.

"We have an impressive lineup of brand sponsors including Timex, Guess Watches, Taj Village Holiday Resort, Minimalist Skincare, Dewar's Xperiences, Como Collective, Audi Goa, Anaar, SMA Makeup Academy, Manaca, etc. This landmark event is a unique celebration of the fashion set against the backdrop of one of Goa's most luxurious resorts," says Gul Bhatia, COO - IBFW.

Day 1 Highlights:

* Future Fashion Conclave: Curated by Dive Resort Collective, this segment explored the fusion of fashion, art, and design in the era of AI revolution, along with discussions on creating iconic brands in the current startup revolution and consumerism, addressed by prominent speakers like Deepak Chhabra - MD Timex Group, David Docando, - Head Stylist of SMA Makeup Academy, Suraj Morajkar - Chairman & MD Sun Estates & Promoter and owner of Hilton Goa Resort, Rupinder Kaur - Founder of Mango House Trust - A design led NGO, Tuhina Goyal - Founder of House of Tuhina, Jewellery Label along with Neha Asthana the founder of Dive Resort Collective.

* The Street Cult(ure) Show by MANACA: A vibrant showcase of street-inspired fashion trends with top street performers and rappers.

* The Hair & Make-up Show": A dazzling display of the latest trends in hair and make-up, in association with SMA Make-up Academy and styled by Dive Resort Collective.

Day 2 Highlights:

* The Resort Luxe show by House of Tuhina and Mzuri Singapore

* Sunset Show by the Sea: A picturesque runway show set against the backdrop of the sea by Shilpi Naiding and Prashant Majumdar

* Artwear : World of Dragons by Digvijay Singh: A unique blend of art and fashion.

* COMO Collective Presents: Featuring designers like Paresh Lamba, Samant Chauhan, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.

* Timex Presents, The Grand Finale Show by Pria Kataaria Puri: A spectacular finale showcasing the latest trends in beach and resort wear with the beautiful watches from Timex.

Timex India MD - Deepak Chhabra shared his excitement by saying, "Timex group is delighted to extend our association with IBFW as the title sponsors this year. Our group portfolio brand Guess Watches is associating as a co-sponsor. This gives us an opportunity to showcase the diverse range of our group offerings and engage with fashion enthusiasts through IBFW. As title sponsor, Timex represents our commitment to fashion trends and embracing the spirit of analogue at a beach setup. While Guess watches act as an extension to the exciting and glamorous aura of the event."

Minimalist CEO - Mohit Yadav says, "It was a successful partnership with Minimalist and IBFW as their official Skincare partners. This collaboration allowed us to showcase our range of skincare products, particularly our newly launched Light Fluid SPF 50 which is tested in FDA approved labs in USA. We had a multi-pronged approach to this - on-ground activations and sampling activities alongside rich content and meaningful conversations with the relevant audiences about the importance of sunscreen safety and protection against harmful UV rays. This synergy has undoubtedly strengthened our brand presence and reaffirmed our commitment to providing clinically tested, high-quality skincare solutions to our consumers."

Neha Asthana, founder of DIVE Resort Collective quoted, "Dive Resort Collective is delighted and thrilled by this partnership, where we presented a high-fashion resort wear show with extravagant hair and makeup styles inspired by latest hair and makeup trends. Additionally, we curated consortiums at the conclave, addressing perspectives on the evolving and dynamic industries of art, design, and fashion."

Manish Bhavnani - CEO of Manaca quoted, "We love this association as we showcase the latest street wear trends from global street culture, dance and music. A collection for men, women unisex clothing and stylish accessories. The Manaca X IBFW show features rappers, performers, dancers along with models focusing on all body types & shapes."

Located in the picturesque Candolim village, Taj Village Resort and Spa offers a perfect blend of traditional Goan architecture and modern amenities. Surrounded by lush greenery and just a stone's throw away from the pristine beaches of Goa, the resort provides an idyllic setting for the fashion extravaganza.

In Conclusion:

The tenth edition of the India Beach Fashion Week was both a visual delight and a lesson in introspection. It went beyond fashion to promote Goa as a travel destination, building a large-scale platform for lifestyle tourism as both India Tourism and Goa Tourism vision is now aligned to make the beach destination focused towards global travelers, lifestyle events, and destination weddings. India Beach Fashion Week also known as IBFWGOA is a unique blend of fashion showcase, knowledge sessions, pop-ups, music and resort lifestyle experiences - A Fashion festival celebration like no other in the country.

