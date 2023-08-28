Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces ‘Made in India’ TSV Series general purpose Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: As a part of its commitment to provide solutions that enable innovation, increase productivity, and improve safety in a laboratory environment, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, recently introduced the Made in India TSV series of laboratory refrigerator and freezers.

Engineered to meet the short to medium-term lab storage requirements of academia, research and healthcare laboratories in India, the TSV Series offers some unique features that are setting a new benchmark in the industry:

* Advanced microprocessor-based temperature control systems: Enables users to precisely set and maintain the desired temperature range.

* Enhanced user experience: Safety features to prevent unauthorized access, alarms to notify open doors, temperature deviations, and power failure, and ensure greater surveillance to maintain the integrity and viability of stored samples over extended periods.

* Ample Storage Capacity: A storage configuration of 335 L for the refrigerator and 332 L and 465 L for the freezer, enables users to store various samples including vials, tubes, plates, and containers of different sizes and in varying quantities.

* Sustainability: Utilization of a green, natural hydrocarbon refrigerant (SNAP compliant) that ensures environmental safety and sustainability. Green refrigerants (R290) and low energy consumption reduce carbon footprint and lower the cost of operation. Low heat output and sound level also improve the working environment.

* An assurance of quality: The TSV range is CE certified, in compliance with the European health, safety, and environmental protection standards. These refrigerators and freezers come with a 12-month warranty and the trust of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s service capabilities including installation, calibration, maintenance, and technical assistance.

Speaking on the TSV Series, Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific said, “Stability of samples and chemicals such as reagents and diagnostic products, plays a crucial role in determining the accuracy and reliability of laboratory processes. The TSV series is the latest addition to our controlled temperature technologies such as ultra-low temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks that guarantee temperature uniformity and stability, mitigating the risk of sample degradation.”

“We remain invested in innovating to meet our customer’s needs and offering solutions that contribute to a healthier, cleaner and safer world. By manufacturing the TSV series in India, we aim to empower labs with cutting-edge solutions that meet global standards while contributing to the country’s self-reliance mission’, he further added.

Over the last month, Thermo Fisher Scientific has formally launched the Made in India TSV series across multiple locations in the country.

To learn more about the TSV Series and explore Thermo Fisher Scientifics' comprehensive range of laboratory equipment and solutions, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than USD 40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor