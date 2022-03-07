Thermo Fisher Scientific unveils new Genetic Analyzer to bring Advanced Capabilities to Sanger Sequencing and Fragment Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced its latest generation of SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer to enable customers' cutting-edge research in areas such as gene editing and infectious disease.

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE), which enables Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis is an important tool for improving clinical research and advancing scientific discovery. The SeqStudio Flex Genetic Analyzer delivers the gold-standard quality of CE technology with accurate data and reliable performance.

"At Thermo Fisher we strive to provide innovative and advanced products that meet the needs of our customers. The SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzers are designed keeping our customers in mind, offering a simplified, more efficient workflow, multiple applications and an exceptional level of accuracy to advance their research. The introduction of the product reaffirms our commitment to Innovation and our investments in CE technology expands our portfolio with the latest generation of innovative, mid-throughput genetic analyzers," said Amit Chopra, managing director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The new mid-throughput genetic analyzer introduces design and technological advancements for enhanced flexibility, usability and connectivity. The instrument has increased plate capacity and may be loaded at any time without cancelling or waiting for a run to complete, improving sample throughput and walk-away capacity and scheduling flexibility.

"With the increased plate capacity supported by design enhancements and simplified workflow, SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzers are highly capable of accelerating genomic research," added Kapil Sood, senior director, life sciences solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The intuitive and flexible system comprising advanced Wi-Fi connectivity empowers remote plate set up and remote monitoring as well as facilitate streamlined data transfer, analysis, and scientific collaboration. The SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer is the first CE-based instrument with remote servicing capabilities for faster issue resolution.

