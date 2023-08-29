Think360.AI Is now Great Place To Work certified

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Think Analytics India Pvt. Ltd. (Think360.AI), a global provider of AI, analytics, and data science services has been certified a Great Place To Work®.

At the heart of Think360.AI's ascent to becoming a certified Great Place To Work® lies a culture built upon the foundation of people-first principles and the camaraderie amongst the teams that drives us forward with a shared passion and determination. The organization has long understood that its employees are its greatest asset, and has consistently invested in their growth, development, and rewarding the best employee performance.

"True innovation thrives when individuals are given the freedom to experiment, take risks, and challenge conventional norms. This commitment to openness has given birth to groundbreaking solutions that have not only created a unique space for us in the market but also delivered a significant impact on the industry," said Amit Das, Founder and CEO at Think360.AI. "Proud moment for every 'Thinker' and we will continue to build on this foundation," he added.

The journey to becoming a certified Great Place To Work® was thorough enough, involving an in-depth assessment of Think360.AI's culture, practices, employee feedback, leadership effectiveness, and work-life balance. The Great Place To Work ® Institute's research shows that the best workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.

"Receiving the Great Place To Work® Certification™ reaffirms our commitment to deliver excellence to our clients through AI and disruptive innovation while nurturing the brilliance of our technology talent in the organization. I extend heartfelt gratitude to each member who contributed to making Think360.AI a cool workplace and a big thank you to our customers and stakeholders globally," quoted Suryadip Ghoshal, Co-Founder and Chief Analytics Officer at Think360.AI.

About Think Analytics India Pvt. Ltd.

Think Analytics India Pvt. Ltd. (Think360.AI) is a rapidly growing AI and Data Science company focused on creating innovative solutions for data-rich industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Oil and gas, and Shipping. Think360.AI delivers transformative outcomes to its global clients by leveraging AI advancements and hyper-digital infrastructure helping them to innovate faster, drive efficiencies, and transform business processes. Think360.AI is adjudged as one of the 'Most Innovative AI Companies, 2023' by Fintech Global and '2023, Top Data Science Service Providers' by AIM Research in their recent analyst report. For more information about us, please visit our website https://www.think360.ai or follow us on LinkedIn to stay tuned for more exciting updates.

Contact: Pravin Mohare, Mob: +91 8779798844, pravin.mohare@think360.ai

