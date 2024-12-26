Thorough involvement, patience are Gautam Adani's mantra for successful infrastructure development

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Building infrastructure is the most-toughest job, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said, asserting that developing large infrastructure needs thorough involvement and patience.

"Building infrastructure is the most toughest job. If it was easy, everybody would have basically done it. Infrastructure development is not possible if you are thoroughly not involved," Gautam Adani said at a private event in New Delhi.

Besides, returns on investment in infrastructure space take a considerable period of time, which again needs patience, the Adani Group Chairman added.

Adani Group is into building ports to airports, cement to transmission lines, and edible oil to solar power projects.

Putting a full stop to the allegations that his Group gets special treatment from BJP-run states, Gautam Adani said his business is working with over two dozen states. He also cited the example of Vizhinjam port in Kerala, a non-BJP state.

"We are working in almost over 25 states. Many people often say Adani Group only works in BJP state. See Vizhinjam port in Kerala, built for Rs 20,000 crore...Adani Group is ready to work with anyone as far as they are not doing any politics," he said.

Gautam Adani also accepted the fact that without governments' support - irrespective of party - infrastructure development is not possible.

"Adani Group is not getting any special treatment," he stressed.

Speaking about his ambitions for the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai, Adani said he wants to make it a reality in the next few years.

"Personally, not from a Group point of view, even at my level, I always continue to think that this (Dharavi) project can create a legacy, how we can just provide dignity to one million population. It was tried thrice in the past 40 years, but failed," he added.

Gautam Adani said his Group has made possible many unbelievable things and he now wishes to redevelop the Dharavi project.

"I am 62, and when I retire in the next 5-10 years, I want to make it a reality so that the one million people (in Dharavi) should remember for the next 50 years," he added.

At the private event here in the national capital, he also invoked some philosophy of life. The Adani Group chairman said that life becomes simple when one accepts the fact they are mortal.

"No one has come here permanently. When one understands this, life becomes simple," Adani said.

He also shared about his early days in life. He spoke about how underconfident he was after his tenth standard.

"I have not completed my college, I didn't even complete my first year. Even after the tenth standard, I was unable to speak confidently. I did my schooling in the village, from a very very humble background, no exposure. When I close my eyes, I recall how have I reached this position today without family background, money, and education," Adani said.

