Three tokens to own in the highly volatile crypto market -- Decentraland, VeChain, and Dogeliens

There is a lot of excitement about the coming year as many crypto analysts think the crypto market won't be much worse than it was in 2022.

The crypto winter, which saw more losses than gains, started this year. However, if you own specific cryptocurrencies, the situation might improve in 2023.

In 2023, the prices of some cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA), VeChain (VET), and may experience a spike than that of other cryptocurrencies, making owners of these coins among the top gainers.

Experts consider Decentraland (MANA), Vechain (VET), and Dogeliens (DOGET) to be essential assets with the potential to increase wealth. Let's take a look at what excites people about these three cryptocurrencies.

Decentraland - High-Ranking Metaverse Platform

Decentraland (MANA) is a top metaverse platform that allows users to deploy their NFTs on their server nodes in its metaverse environment. The platform offers an interesting visual representation rather than requiring users to play games to stay on the interface. The Ethereum network, in addition to a decentralized application (DApp) that may connect with other DApps and third-party tools,

was used to construct Decentraland.

Users on Decentraland (MANA) must purchase LAND before creating their own NFTs. LAND is a token that, following the ERC-721 specification, represents 52 square feet of virtual space. On the Decentraland platform, there are currently close to 90,000 LAND pieces accessible. The platform's token, MANA, provides access to the LAND ecosystem.

VeChain - Leading Blockchain Platform Offering Business Solutions

Vechain (VET) is a leading blockchain platform focusing on business solutions. The primary token of the Vechain platform, VET, offers a secondary VTHO coin that fuels trades on the Vechain (VET) network. VeChain was founded in 2015 by Sunny Lou, who's a former CIO for China for Louis Vuitton. The platform enables businesses to track their products throughout the manufacturing process to guarantee the highest possible quality of the goods delivered.

VeChain also stops copying, counterfeiting, bootlegging, and other types of illegal copying. The VeChain protocol uses the roof of authority consensus mechanism, where a small number of validating nodes are given authority based on the number of VET tokens deposited. Despite the moderate adoption of Vechain (VET), there isn't enough demand for the token to push its price back up to its record high of USD 0.2782. IBM's Hyperledger Fabric and other enterprise blockchain platforms compete as well.

Dogeliens - Best Meme Coin Project 50X Profit Potential

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme coin based on the famous meme coin Doge. The platform is going live on the Binance Smart Chain. Although it draws inspiration from DOGE, it vastly enhances the foundation provided by the first-generation cryptocurrency. Dogeliens is somewhat ahead with its offering and aims to produce riches for the community via DeFi. Dogeliens is expanding during the presale primarily because cryptocurrency investors have just learned about its explosive potential.

Particularly since Dogecoin's recent success has inspired users to find what might be the next major meme coin, and they aren't letting up on the presale. Dogeliens is a long-term project, making it a good choice for cryptocurrency investors considering their options for 2023. With cryptocurrency giants like Decentraland and VeChain, the new currency can rally faster in 2023 after its introduction.

Presale participants have a great chance to invest in DOGET, which has the potential to be the next prominent cryptocurrency, at a discount and hold it until the price rises. So act quickly to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime pre-sale opportunity!

Find Out More About Dogeliens (DOGET) In The Links Below:

Presale:

Website:

Telegram:

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor