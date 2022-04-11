Thrive adopts what3words for Precise on-Demand Food Deliveries across India

, one of India's most widely accepted new age ordering system for restaurants has integrated their platform with the innovating global addressing technology, what3words.

This partnership will enable thousands of Thrive's restaurant partners to optimise food deliveries for their customers and improve their experience.

Going forward, customers can simply add the what3words that correspond to their address while placing the order itself and ensure a seamless delivery experience without back and forth with the riders.

In India, deliveries of any kind can be challenging. The country is home to bustling megacities and vast landscapes of unaddressed land. There are varying regional address formats across the country, and many streets and localities are often unnamed or difficult to navigate to. Delivery drivers can struggle to find exact drop-off locations - from the correct entrance of an apartment block, or an unmarked home. Addresses aren't always accurate, postal codes cover broad areas, and location pins drop in the middle of buildings.

These are problems what3words is designed to solve. It has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, [] identifies the perfect spot to take a photo of the iconic Taj Mahal. what3words is available in over 50 languages, including 12 South Asian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, and Punjabi. With a what3words address, delivery drivers know exactly where to go, and food orders arrive fresh and on time.

As of today, Thrive enables over 9500 restaurants across 76 cities in India, including Americano, Evoo Eatery, Toast Doughnut Shop, Suzette, Natural Ice Creams, Apsara Ice Creams, The Bombay Canteen, Fab Cafe and Punjab Grill, to deliver directly to their customers.

has been driving the order direct movement in India, aiding restaurants to reduce their dependency on aggregators. Thrive unbundles the aggregator value proposition and allows restaurants to work with solutions of their choice thanks to its integrations with major POS systems such as Petpooja, POSist and Posify along with logistics service providers such as Dunzo, Shadowfax and Borzo. The brand works with restaurant partners and merchants across the country, and is steadily building their base. Their portfolio of partners has proliferated, being partnered with commercial kitchens, chains and franchises, cloud kitchens, stand-alone restaurants, as well as home chefs and bakers.

Krishi Fagwani, CEO and co-founder at comments: "This collaboration is one that makes the whole process of direct ordering a lot more seamless for every entity involved. Whether our restaurant partners, our 3rd party delivery integrations, or the end consumer too. We're looking forward to understanding consumer feedback, to constantly keep a tab on how the integration is working out for them as a value added proposition. Our primary objective of making this technology available to all our restaurant partners is to promote the norm of #OrderDirect."

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words adds: "It can be very frustrating when a food order arrives late or cold. In order to offer the ultimate on-demand delivery experience, precise addressing is key. Now, Thrive and its restaurant partners can rest assured, knowing that with a what3words address, the driver will know exactly where to go."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor