Thunderbolt: Jayesh Thakkar's Firm is all set to rule Indian electric vehicle market

The Indian automobile sector is certainly going through a transition phase as now electric vehicles are giving tough competition to fuel vehicles and customers are also more interested in shifting towards an environment-friendly transport option.

Though there are a good number of players in the electric vehicle segment currently as many big brands which are leading players of fuel vehicle segment have also forayed into this market, one name that has stood apart from all other players and has established itself as consumers' favourite brand is none other than "Thunderbolt".

Gujarat based Thunderbolt is powered by a BSE listed company "Mercury Metals Ltd." and with an exclusive range of electric vehicles in its arsenal, this company which has its manufacturing plant in Vadodara is all set to rule the Indian electric vehicle segment. Thunderbolt is a pioneer when it comes to the manufacturing of electric vehicles such as scooters (low speed & high Speed , ICAT approved Autorickshaw, auto rickshaw-loader, vintage designed cars, etc. Mr Thakkar who is well known industrialist from Gujarat. He is in various business and has many entrepreneurial ventures since last 20 years. He said we are the first in India who manufacture the customized vintage car on customer requirements. Not just this, it is also an expert in manufacturing customized vehicles for hospitality sector, golf courses, clubs and resorts.

The beautiful and trendy designs of electric scooters and cars have helped Thunderbolt in attracting customers, especially the youth, and the superb performance of its vehicles is resulting in the brand becoming the best and the most sought after player of the market. There is no denying the fact that competition in this segment is going to get intense and tougher in the near future as the Indian government is also inclined towards promoting electric vehicles and for this purpose, some offers and incentives are being offered to the business organizations which are venturing into the field of electric vehicles manufacturing.

The hard-working and dedicated team at Thunderbolt is being led by a dynamic entrepreneur Jayesh Thakkar who founded this company as he understood very early that the future belongs to electric vehicles that made him conceptualize Thunderbolt and with the help of his team, he has now turned his dream into reality. One of the best things about Jayesh Thakkar is that despite being a hardcore Gujarati businessman, he is still very much concerned about the environment and natural resources which prompted him to start a business venture which will help in reducing pollution to a great extent.

The top officials of Thunderbolt are very confident that they will be able to capture the electric vehicle market as an investment of Rs. 500 crore has been made in the development of their Mega EV (electric vehicle) complex which is being built in the huge area of 20 acres and it will play a great role in the manufacturing, development and production of the Indian made electric vehicles. The Complex will also provide facilities like Charging Station with Cafe, CED Coating and Painting Unit, Vehicle Assembly, Battery Manufacturing Factory, EV Power train Facility and Mega Bus Factory.

With many Indian cities turning into gas chambers due to pollution, Jayesh Thakkar and his team at Thunderbolt will make a big impact in our lives by making this world a better place to live. www.thunderboltev.com

