Tidbits, a standout performer in the Indian E-Commerce Food platform!

September 3: Time is of the essence when it comes to dealing with food and beverages, given the fact that these items are perishable in nature. To ensure quality and also comply with regulations, these items need to be sold within a very short time period. Therefore, the successful implementation of E-Commerce in the Food Industry has always been a challenge involving critical logistical procedures. With the ever-increasing value placed on customers in the modern age, even a minor mistake can tarnish all of the reputation earned through years of hard work. This had been the underlying reason behind this industry showing a slower inclination towards adopting the E-commerce platform, particularly in the pre-Covid era. The global pandemic changed all that, with the Food & Beverages industry having to make more of a forced transition toward E-commerce, but this change has now become the norm, with most companies attempting to make a robust change in their operational procedures to cater to the needs of the industry. From the Indian perspective, the Food & Beverage segment will become the fastest-growing segment within E-commerce, with an expected CAGR of 29% by 2025, as per ‘The State of Indian Startup Ecosystem Report, 2022’ published by a leading research body.

Tidbits, a division of LIMELIGHT INDUSTRIES, has been able to adapt successfully to the stringent needs of the digital platform. This has enabled Tidbits to provide its customers access to the tastiest candies, beverages, cereals and snacks from across the globe. The company offers its customers a simplified purchase process by ensuring access to all global exotic food items under a single platform. Additionally, all products are reasonably priced, and prompt delivery is guaranteed. No wonder the company is already the fastest growing E-commerce based global food platform in India!

Parth Mundra, Founder of Tidbits, says that the success of the company is based on three fundamental pillars – Strong Adherence to Regulatory Practices, Information Accuracy and Supply Chain Efficiency. “We deal in more than 500 food products from 15 countries and have been implementing the strictest norms to ensure quality and safety of every item; this has prompted us to adopt a world-class packaging system”, says Parth.

Tidbits use digitalization benefits to create a robust Supply Chain Management to increase efficiency at every stage, beginning with Inventory Planning. The completely integrated Online Sales portal has contributed to the process as the ERP gets bolstered with critical business data.

Endorsement of all these efforts is coming directly from the customers as the Instagram Page of Tidbits crossed 10k followers within a very short time, with endorsements coming in from both celebrities and influencers. Parth says franchise requests are coming in regularly, but they will have the strictest selection procedures laid down for selection. Parth concludes, “We can walk miles to bring the choicest global foods to the homes of our customers but never take even the slightest detour if that comprises quality and safety!”

The entire Food & Beverages value chain is recognizing the importance of adopting Ecommerce more comprehensively for maximizing the opportunities provided by the platform. Tidbits have proven to be a forerunner in enhancing their capabilities to get the desired growth from this wonderful platform!

