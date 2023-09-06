TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: TiE Mumbai announces its TiE Women Global Pitch Competition winners, as a part of its commitment to promoting innovation and leadership among women entrepreneurs. The focus of TiE in 2023 is to create a holistic program to support women entrepreneurs in the local networks through Mentoring, Networking, Investor Connect, Customer Connect, and the Global Pitch Competition. TiE Women Global Pitch Competition, aims to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to showcase their innovation, gain valuable insights, and access resources that will help them succeed in their entrepreneurial journey.

Manjari Sharma, Founder & CEO - FarmDidi was declared the winner, Mrinali Khusape, Founder & CEO- PawPurrfect was the first runner- up and Christina Sunny, Co-Founder &CEO - Maw & Paw was the second runner-up after rigorous evaluation sessions by the Jury. The Global Pitch Competition shortlisted 18 candidates from over 100 applications from TiE Mumbai chapter.

Ranu Vohra, President, TiE Mumbai stated, “We strongly believe that women entrepreneurs possess immense potential and have unique perspectives that can drive significant change in the business landscape. We at TiE Mumbai, aim to support and encourage women-led startups, providing them with a global platform to showcase their business and connect with key stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Farzana Haque, Global Head - Large Accounts SBU- Tata Consultancy Services is the TiE Global Women Initiative Mumbai Chapter lead.

Farzana Haque added, “TiE Women Global Pitch Competition is an initiative to empower women entrepreneurs worldwide. By providing access to resources, funding opportunities, and expert guidance, it seeks to catalyze the development of groundbreaking solutions that can shape the future of various industries. This initiative serves as a testament to TiE Mumbai's dedication to nurture and accelerate the growth of women-led businesses on a global scale.”

The eminent members of the Jury consisted of Farzana Haque, Global Head - Large Accounts SBU- Tata Consultancy Services, Kruti Rayani, Jr. Partner - She Capital, Kanchi Daiya, Regional Head - West India- Indian Angel Network, Aditya Gadge, Founder- Equalifi & Priwexus & Managing Partner- AdCap Venturres, Ajit Nagral, Executive Chairman- Sciformix Corporation, Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer | Digital Strategy | Business Builder-Bank of Baroda, Amit Patel, Managing Director - PitchRight Ventures, Mitesh Shah, Partner- Physis Capital & Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures, Neil Mehta, Director- OrangeTree Capital, Prashant Maniar, Managing Partner- Encito Advisors, Pratekk Agarwaal, Founder & Managing Partner - GrowthCap Ventures, Raj Nair, Chairman at Avalon Consulting, Germinait Solutions & AGR Knowledge Solutions, Vijay Talreja, Co-Founder & Director- Adapty , Vishal Gandhi, Founder- Gandhi & Associates, Vraj Gokhlay, Partner – Digital Lighthouse (Analytics, AI & Big Data) KPMG India and Yashesh Ashar, Partner- Illume Advisory.

This exciting initiative offers a host of benefits for participants. The selected finalists will receive mentorship from renowned industry experts, networking opportunities with potential investors and customers, and exposure to a global audience through the TiE network. Additionally, the competition will award cash prizes and other resources to the top winners, further empowering them to scale their businesses and make a lasting impact.

The winners of TiE Women Chapter finals in each region will be given an opportunity to be a part of TiE Global Accelerator Workshop series designed to fuel their entrepreneurial journey and accelerate the business.

These workshops are spread over two months with a unique opportunity for the winners:

· Gain Invaluable Knowledge: Expert facilitators will provide them with the latest insights, strategies, and best practices across various business themes.

· Networking: Opportunity to connect with fellow participants and industry experts.

· Hands-On Learning: Participate in interactive exercises and discussions that will help them apply the knowledge to their business.

· Resources: Access a wealth of resource tools, and support to help them propel their business forward.

· Mentorship: The workshop series is a steppingstone to join a one-on-one mentorship program being designed once the competition concludes.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE’s focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://mumbai.tie.org/

