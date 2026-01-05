TiE Mumbai celebrates the launch of Kanwal Rekhi's Book - The Groundbreaker

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: TiE Mumbai recently hosted an exclusive evening marking the celebration of The Groundbreaker, Kanwal Rekhi's latest book. This event featured two influential pioneers of the global Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem Kanwal Rekhi, Managing Director and Co- Founder- Intentus Capital Partners and Co- Founder of TiE and Harish Mehta, Founding President of TiE Mumbai, Co- Founder of NASSCOM, Founder- Onward Group and Author- The Maverick Effect. Curated as an intimate evening for TiE Mumbai's charter members, founders, leaders, and investors, the gathering was designed to spark meaningful conversations, foster deep connections, and enable high-quality networking within the community.

The Groundbreaker chronicles Rekhi's remarkable journey as one of the earliest Indian-origin entrepreneurs to help shape Silicon Valley, while also playing a defining role in nurturing India's startup movement. The book launch was brought to life through a compelling fireside conversation between Kanwal Rekhi and Harish Mehta himself a stalwart of India's technology and entrepreneurship landscape.

Kanwal Rekhi says, "My book chronicles my journey from a being ordinary refugee kid in Kanpur in fifties to IIT Bombay in early sixties to Silicon valley in seventies and a metamorphosis to become an entrepreneur. It also chronicles a revolution that took place in India after it opened up to entrepreneurs. Harish Mehta and I had small but crucial roles to play in this change. India is destined to be the number one economy in another 50 years as it was before the British Raj!"

Harish Mehta, added, "I first met Kanwal Rekhi in 1993, and over the decades our conversations have always gone beyond companies; they've been about institutions, ideas, and the future of India. Kanwal was among the early Indian Americans who not only built successful technology businesses in Silicon Valley but also helped show an entire generation that entrepreneurship was a viable and meaningful path. Through TiE, he institutionalised mentorship and pay-it-forward thinking globally, while keeping India firmly at the centre. The Groundbreaker reflects that lifelong conviction, that real progress comes from bold thinking, trusted collaboration, and building ecosystems that outlast individuals."

Following the fireside chat, the evening transitioned seamlessly into a relaxed networking session, true to the spirit of the TiE community. Charter members and guests reconnected with peers, exchanged perspectives on emerging opportunities, and explored potential collaborations in an informal yet engaging setting. The evening offered a rare opportunity for cross-generational dialogue, bringing together experienced leaders and next-generation founders under one roof.

It reaffirmed TiE Mumbai's commitment to creating curated platforms that go beyond transactional networking spaces where ideas are exchanged, relationships are strengthened, and collective wisdom is shared. TiE Mumbai continues to inspire its community to think boldly, lead with purpose, and contribute meaningfully to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by TP.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor