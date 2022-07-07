Tikitoro is all set to go global with its range of safe and efficient personal care products for growing kids

, a one-of-its-kind brand for the personal care needs of growing kids, is looking at a global expansion to tap into new markets and obtain international recognition.

Going international will help the brand capture more market share and generate more revenue in the coming times. In addition, it will broaden the horizon of the brand and assist it in its mission of promoting healthy personal care routines in young children.

While the market is full of baby care products and personal hygiene products for adults, there are not many options for parents regarding personal care products for their growing children. Tikitoro is the brainchild of Facilitator and Parent Educator Prasanna Vasanadu. She launched the brand catering to ages 4 to 16 after identifying the need for safe and effective personal care products for pre-teens and teens.

Founder Prasanna Vasanadu is a certified Parent Educator from Parenting Matters, Chennai, an NGO under the guidance of Echo Parenting and Education, Los Angeles. She is also the current Chairperson FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). Being a firm believer in Parenting with Connection, her mission has always been to help other parents deepen their bond with their kids and families.

Tikitoro conceptualizes and develops 100 per cent safe and efficient personal care products using nature-derived and toxin-free ingredients for kids and teenagers. Their specially formulated product range is designed to fit head to toe cleaning needs of young children. The Tikitoro products are certified as Toxic free, made safe, and allergy certified by Safe cosmetics Australia (SCA).

Sharing the story behind the brand, Founder Prasanna Vasanadu says, "When my son began to grow up, I found it very challenging to find a personal care product that suited his requirements. The available baby care products were too mild for his age, and the adult personal hygiene care products were not made for his young skin. So, I decided to take things into my own hands and laid the foundation of Tikitoro, a brand that focuses on the personal hygiene needs of 4-16 years old. All our products are curated with love to promote growing children's good health and hygiene."

Tikitoro believes in adapting authentic, scientific, and sustainable methods. Thus, the brand formulates products that parents could allow their children to use with confidence. In addition, Tikitoro packaging is entirely recyclable. Tikitoro team collaborates with a recycling plant to recycle plastic every month and promote a healthy environment.

As parents gradually become aware of their growing children's additional skin and hair care routines, Tikitoro envisions emerging as the ideal gift from the parents to their children.

For more information, visit

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor