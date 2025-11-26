Times Education Icons'25: Celebrating the Frontrunners
By ANI | Updated: November 26, 2025 11:20 IST2025-11-26T11:17:40+5:302025-11-26T11:20:03+5:30
Mediawire New Delhi [India], November 26: Times Education Icons'25, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times ...
Mediawire
New Delhi [India], November 26: Times Education Icons'25, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of the people in the field of education who are leaving their mark on the educational community.
The felicitation ceremony was held on October 31, 2025, at Radisson Hotel Delhi MG Road. The recipients were felicitated by Sharman Joshi, a renowned Indian film actor.
The sponsors of the event were as below:
1. Extramarks (Presenting Sponsor): The journey of Extramarks began with a simple question - how can classrooms achieve more? For 18 years, Extramarks has been transforming education by making teaching more engaging, efficient, and impactful. Today, its platform powers 15,000+ schools, reaching 1 crore students and 3 lakh teachers across India. From classroom lessons to final exams, Extramarks delivers real-time insights that help teachers focus on what matters most - students. Built with precision and powered by AI, Extramarks is shaping the next chapter in education - where technology empowers, teachers lead, and learning becomes effortless.
Continuing its mission to celebrate education, Extramarks partnered with Times Education Icons - North 2025 as the Presenting Sponsor here Poonam Singh Jamwal, Chief Business Officer, Extramarks, graced the event with her presence as one of the Guests of Honour. She did not only felicitate the winners for their remarkable contributions but also delivered an inspiring keynote session for the audience on innovation in education - making it a truly grand celebration of learning and excellence.
2. Greyon (Exclusive Beauty Partner): In a sea of beauty brands, Greyon is redefining what it means to feel beautiful. Proudly Made-in-India with in-house formulations, Greyon crafts clean, skin-loving products that are gentle enough for everyday use and designed to enhance your natural beauty - not mask it. It's how Greyon #MakesYouFeel bold, radiant, and unapologetically you. We combine attainable luxury with dual ccessibility, offering makeup that is both within reach and suitable for all skin types.
Whether it's a swipe of kajal for work, a gloss for brunch, or a pop of lipstick for date night, Greyon is your go-to companion for every moment.
Neeraj Jain, Managing Partner, Greyon
Times Education Conclave'25
The Times Education Conclave'25 is a dynamic platform designed to spotlight the latest advancements, ideas, and opportunities shaping the future of education. Featuring powerful insights from leading educators and experts, the conclave focuses on innovation, technology, skill readiness, and transformative learning. It encourages dialogue, collaboration, and solutions that can drive meaningful impact across India's education system.
Research Methodology
The research was done exclusively and independently by Avance Insights Pvt Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Education Icons 2025 - North.
Avance Insights has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times Education Icons 2025 - North in various categories.
The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, and a Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the results of business entities /personalities and Performers and Individuals in different categories.
A comprehensive of top educationists/personalities and Performers and Individuals/ and education providers was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.
Top educationists /personalities and Performers and Individuals/ and education providers were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits.
The kind of work done by the nominees with focus on innovation and value propositions, contribute to the Education world, society, and nation at large, Vision for the further addition of value to Education world, society, and nation in future.
List of Awardees
Coding Blocks - Excellence in the field of Training for Placement Oriented Courses for IT Industry
Devyani Jaipuria of DPS International School and Dharav High School - Changemaker in Inclusive Education
Dr. Bindu Kumar - Excellence in Academics & Co-Curricular - Management - New Delhi Institute of Management
Dr. Nand Kishore Garg, Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society - Excellence in the field of Higher Education
GD Goenka International School, Nainital - Excellence in Residential Boarding School - Uttarakhand
GL Bajaj Institute for Technology and Management, Greater Noida- Engineering - Excellence in Engineering Education
GL Bajaj Institute for Technology and Management, Greater Noida - MBA - Excellence in MBA Education
GL Bajaj Institute of Management, Greater Noida - BBA - Excellence in BBA Education
Hardayal Public School, Bahadurgarh - Excellence in Academics
IITM College of Engineering, Bahadurgarh - Excellence in Value Added & Skill Training
Institute of Information Technology & Management, Janakpuri - Excellence in Technical Education & Industry Exposure
Institute of Innovation in Technology & Management, Janakpuri - Mental Health & Well Being Initiative of the Year
Sanskaram University - Excellence in Higher Education University
Trinity Institute of Professional Studies, Dwarka - Fast Growing B-School
Vidyamandir Classes - Excellence in the field of Engineering Entrance Coaching
St. Xavier's High School, Ghaziabad - Excellence in the field of Education in Delhi NCR
Aadharshila Vidyapeeth, Pitampura
Academic Heights World School, Pitampura
Ambience Public School, Safdarjung Enclave
Ambience Public School, Sector 43 Gurgaon
Bal Bharati Public School, Brij Vihar
Bal Bharati Public School, Jharli
Bal Bharati Public School, Manesar
Bal Bharati Public School, Noida
Bal Bharati Public School, Sector 12, Dwarka
Bal Bharati Public School, Sector 14, Rohini
Bal Bharati Public School, Gangaram Hospital Marg
Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura
Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka
Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase - II
Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, Anand Vihar
Cambridge Foundation School, Rajouri Garden Extension
Daisy Dales International, Vikaspuri
Evergreen Public School, Vasundhara Enclave
Ganga International School, Hiran Kudna
GD Goenka Public School, Sarita Vihar
GD Goenka Public School, Sector 22, Rohini
GD Goenka Public School, Sector 48, Gurgaon
Gurugram Global Heights School, Sector 102, Gurugram
Holy Child Public School, Rewari
Indraprastha International School, Dwarka
Indraprastha World School, Paschim Vihar
Kamal Model Senior Secondary School, Mohan Garden
Kamal Public Sr. Sec School, Vikaspuri
Kaushalya World School, Greater Noida
KIIT World School, Pitampura
Learners International School, Greater Noida
Lilawati Vidya Mandir School, Shakti Nagar
M.M. Public School, Pitampura
Mahavir Sr. Model School, Sangam Park Extension
Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri
MBS International School, Dwarka
Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh
Mount Abu Public School, Sector 5, Rohini
MRG School, Sector 3, Rohini
National Victor Public School - Vaishali
National Victor Public School, IP Extension
Pathania World School, Rohtak
Prudence School - Sector 16B, Dwarka
Prudence School - Sector 22, Dwarka
Prudence School, Ashok Vihar
Queen's Valley School, Sector 8, Dwarka
RD Rajpal School - School of Sporting Excellence
RPS International School Sector 50, Rosewood City
RPS International School, Behror
RPS International School, Sector 50
RPS International School, Sector 89
Scholars Global School, Bahadurgarh
Scholars Junior School, Bahadurgarh
Scholars Rosary School, Rohtak
SD Public School, Pitampura
Shiv Vani Model Sr. Sec School
SNEH International School, New Rajdhani Enclave, Vikas Marg
St. Andrews Scots Sr. Sec. School, Patparganj
St. Froebel Sr. Sec School, Paschim Vihar
St. Mark' World School, Meera Bagh
St. Mark's Sr. Sec Public School, Meera Bagh
St. Mark's Sr. Sec. Public School, Janak Puri
St. Peter's Convent School, Vikaspuri
St. Thomas' School, Dwarka - Innovation in Education
Vandana International School, Sector 10, Dwarka
Venkateshwar International School, Sector 10, Dwarka
Vishal Bharti Public School, Paschim Vihar
Vivekanand School, D Block, Anand Vihar
Vivekanand School, F-Block, Preet Vihar
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app