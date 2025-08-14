TN floats tender for 9 EV charging stations in Chennai amid tariff concerns

Chennai, Aug 14 The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has called for bids to develop public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at nine locations within Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits under the Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model.

According to the proposal, the project will follow a public-private partnership format, with the selected charge point operator handling design, engineering, supply, installation, commissioning, and the long-term operation and maintenance of the facilities.

Each location must have at least three chargers -- one dedicated to light EVs such as two- and three-wheelers, and two 22kW AC chargers for four-wheelers -- in line with Ministry of Power guidelines.

Operators can install up to five chargers per site. The proposed charging points will be set up in parking spaces at Ashtalakshmi Temple, Besant Nagar Beach, Mangal Lake Park (Ambattur), Corporation Playground (T. Nagar), Somasundaram Ground (T. Nagar), Semmozhi Poonga (Cathedral Road), Marina Beach, Bougainvillea Park (Anna Nagar), and Nageswar Rao Park (Mylapore).

GCC will provide the land, and the winning bidder will pay TNGECL a fixed amount for every unit of electricity sold, with the highest quoted rate securing the contract for a 10-year term.

However, the tender comes amid industry concerns over recent electricity tariff hikes, which operators say have made high-capacity public charging stations financially unviable at current utilisation levels.

In its latest tariff order, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) increased fixed monthly charges for EV charging stations in the LT–VII category (50–112 kW) from Rs 79/kW to Rs 165/kW. For stations above 112 kW under the HT–V category, monthly demand charges have been raised from Rs 145/kVA to Rs 304/kVA.

Operators note that Tamil Nadu now has the highest fixed charges in the country for EV charging stations. “In Kerala, Delhi, and Maharashtra, fixed charges are zero, while Karnataka and other states have much lower rates,” one operator said.

They also point out that TN charges Rs 9.75 per unit for LT connections compared to Rs 4.50 in Delhi, and Rs 4 per unit for HT connections. Industry stakeholders are urging the state to reduce tariffs and scrap fixed charges, arguing that such measures are essential to encourage investment in public EV infrastructure and accelerate adoption in the state.

