TN registers continued gains in farm production: CM MK Stalin on National Farmers Day

Chennai, Dec 23 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday that Tamil Nadu continues to record steady gains in agricultural production due to sustained policy initiatives undertaken by the DMK government, even as he criticised the BJP-led Union government for what he described as “anti-farmer” policies.

In a statement issued on the occasion of National Farmers’ Day, observed on December 23, Stalin extended greetings to farmers, describing them as the backbone of society and a global force in the fight against hunger.

He said the Dravidian model of governance had placed agriculture at the centre of development planning, resulting in tangible improvements in farm output and rural livelihoods.

Listing key initiatives, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu was among the few States to present a separate agriculture budget, apart from organising agriculture business festivals and exhibitions to link farmers with markets.

He cited the launch of the ‘Uzhavan’ mobile application, which provides farmers with real-time information, and the Kalaignar All-Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure.

Free electricity connections for farmers were also highlighted as a major support measure.

“These consistent efforts of the Dravidian model government have enabled Tamil Nadu to continue achieving growth in agricultural production,” Stalin said, adding that the government remained committed to improving farmers’ incomes and quality of life.

At the same time, he accused the BJP-led Union government of neglecting farmer welfare. Referring to the alleged weakening of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, he said such actions directly affected agricultural labourers and rural households.

The Chief Minister announced that protests would be held on Tuesday against what he termed anti-farmer decisions of the Centre.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also issued a statement marking National Farmers’ Day.

Extending greetings to farmers, he described them as the “providers of the world” whose tireless labour, closely tied to soil and nature, forms the foundation of the nation’s economy and people’s lives.

Palaniswami said ensuring the welfare, safety and future of farmers was essential for the country’s progress.

He called upon all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to improving the lives of farmers and strengthening agriculture, which he said remained central to national development.

The statements from the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK underline how farmer welfare continues to remain a key political and policy focus in Tamil Nadu, particularly as the state moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections.

