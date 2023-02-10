TN Tiruvannamalai District Administration constructs 1333 Recharge Shafts around non-functional borewells and sets Elite World Records

Tiruvannamalai District Administration and DRDA (Tiruvannamalai) has set up 1333 Ground Water Recharge Shafts, workers covered under MGNREGS were extended continuous job for over 14 days to establish these structures and the district walked into record books in the category "Most Ground Water Recharge Shafts established around defunct borewell at Multiple Locations in 14 Days". This feat was certified as a world record by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records.

B.Murugesh, District Collector, stated that with a sincere commitment to improving the groundwater potential, we established 1333 Recharge Shafts around defunct borewells at 600 Village Panchayats of 18 Blocks at a Unit Cost of Rs 0.50 lakhs and with a total project cost of Rs 6.66 Crore within 14 days from 20.01.2023 till 02.02.2023. This Visionary Project is executed by our district in order to fulfil the mission and vision of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, for harvesting rainwater in all possible means and to make it an everlasting asset to the people.

Started with the guidance of PWD Minister EV. Velu, the scheme soon caught the attention of many and the project has been initiated on 20.01.2023 and completed on 02.02.2023. K.Pitchandi, Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu, appreciated the objective of the project and motivated the administration by all means, he further detailed.

VeerPratapSingh, Additional-Collector(DRDA), pointed out that we face severe water inadequacy for all needs during summer every year, the aim behind the initiative was to ensure adequate groundwater recharge to non-functional borewells in the entire district to envisage increase in groundwater level, which will support all our needs and hence a brainstorming session was conducted for DRDA Team under the leadership of our District Collector, which led to the idea of creating Recharge Shafts around defunct borewells. We receive an average annual rainfall for 1046 millimetres, and establishing these recharge shafts will result in the increase of the groundwater level upto 4-5 feet and by which the people will be benifited, he further stated.

P.Ramakrishnan,Executive-Engineer(RD),detailed that Micro Level Planning at Block Level and Village Level for Identifying the apt locations for creating the Recharge Shafts around defunct borewells have been strategically selected at all locations, hope our initiative will benefit our district, he further stated.

R. Arun (APO), detailed that MGNREGS Workers have put their continuous efforts for 14 days and endeavoured towards making this marathon project a successful one in such a record time and I am sure that this project will be an everlasting asset to the district. Each structure is established at a size of 3mts breadth, 3mts length and 2.5mts depth, a filter media was established covered with 40 mm metals, along with a down pipe with slots for water transit, covered with water filtration net. Silts deposited in due course at these establishments will be removed at equal intervals and it will be well maintained by the MGNREGS staff members from respective Village panchayats, which will result in efficient and effective use of the infrastructure in all means, he further stated.

Ameet.K.Hingorani, Senior Adjudicator-Elite World Records, stated that, Most of the villages in Tiruvannamalai district face drought conditions for about 9 months in a year. This initiative by the administration to recharge the defunct borewells will increase the groundwater table and it deserves a huge appreciation, further he stated.

Dr Satya Sree Guptha, Senior Adjudicator-Elite World Records, pointed out that, this project The on groundwater recharge is simply exemplary. The idea, development and execution deserve a great ovation and will inspire everyone in conserving the highly precious resource 'water'. Among hundreds and thousands of records that are set, this record truly stands different and meaningful, she further said.

Bhavana Rajesh, Adjudicator-Elite World Records, stated that groundwater which is in aquifers below the surface of the Earth, is one of the Nation's most important natural resources. It was indeed an amazing and thoughtful world record attempt on how the dried borewells was positively refurbished to improve the Ground Level Water. Tiruvannamalai has already seen the increase in their groundwater level through earlier farm pond project and the current project is going to boost it to a greater good, she further added.

G.K.Sowjanya, Adjudicator-Elite World Records, pointed out that We must congratulate the farsighted vision and execution by the District Collector and his team in increasing the ground water level. Truly a touching event with teams participating across so many village panchayats in this Divine city of Tiruvannamalai. Happy to adjudicate an event where we reciprocate to Mother Nature, she further stated.

World Record Citation was conferred to B.Murugesh(District Collector), Veer Pratap Singh (Additional Collector) and the entire team for the successful accomplishment of the project by Elite World records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records.

