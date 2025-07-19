TN: Udangudi thermal power plant to start power generation by next summer

Chennai, July 19 The Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu is expected to commence power generation by next summer, with work progressing rapidly on the first unit.

The Rs 13,076 crore project, comprising two units of 660 MW each, is set to significantly bolster Tamil Nadu’s electricity supply during peak demand periods.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) Managing Director J. Radhakrishnan, in a statement, said that over 90 per cent of construction work on Unit 1 has been completed.

While the initial plan was to commission the first unit by September, the MD hinted at a possible delay, stating that efforts are now focused on ensuring electricity generation begins by the end of the year.

“The work is progressing at full swing across all levels to ensure readiness before next summer,” said Radhakrishnan. “Once Unit 1 becomes fully operational, Unit 2 will follow within the next four months.”

He added that installation of key components such as boilers, turbines, water plant, power house, and conveyors has been completed. Work on the ash handling section and obtaining fire safety certification is currently being expedited.

During test trials of Unit 1, nearly 10 technical issues were identified and subsequently resolved. Radhakrishnan also pointed out that one of the key reasons for the delay in completion was the shortage of skilled manpower.

The Udangudi Thermal Power Project was originally announced in 2012 to address Tamil Nadu’s growing power needs. However, delays in approvals and administrative processes meant that construction could only begin in 2017.

The project is being developed on a 360-acre site near the coastal town of Udangudi and is designed as a supercritical thermal plant using imported coal, with an aim to increase efficiency and reduce emissions compared to conventional coal plants.

Once operational, the plant is expected to add 1,320 MW of power to the state grid, providing much-needed support during high-demand seasons, particularly the summer months when electricity consumption soars due to air conditioning and irrigation requirements.

Officials are optimistic that the project, once fully completed, will play a vital role in strengthening Tamil Nadu’s power infrastructure and ensuring energy security for the coming decades.

