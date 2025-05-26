"Tomchi" Set to Captivate Audiences on May 30, 2025 - A Heartwarming Family Adventure Unfolds

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey as Tomchi, a delightful family entertainer, hits theatres nationwide on May 30, 2025. With its endearing premise, lovable characters, and universal themes, the film is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated family films of the year.

Directed and produced by Rajesh Gupta, Tomchi is a heartfelt tale that follows the lives of six spirited and mischievous children whose world turns magical after they befriend an extraordinary dog named Tomchi. What follows is a rollercoaster of adventure, humor, and life-affirming lessons a perfect blend of entertainment and emotion for audiences of all ages.

Produced by Star Buzz in association with Tulsi Production, Tomchi brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Manoj Joshi, Yashpal Sharma, Rati Agnihotri, Mahesh Thakur, Milind Gunaji, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sanjay Swaraj, Upasana Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Ameeta Nangia, Kurush Deboo, Sheetal Shah, Ajita Kulkarni, and Madhoo Saha. The screenplay, penned by Aashish Sinha, masterfully weaves together innocence, humor, and emotional depth, creating a story that speaks to both the young and the young at heart.

The recently released trailer has been met with widespread appreciation for its vibrant tone, engaging storytelling, and emotional appeal. However, it's the full feature that promises to leave a lasting impact, blending laughter and lessons in a way that only great family films can.

The film's music is another standout feature, composed by the acclaimed Anand Raj Anand and Ritesh Bhoyar, with poignant lyrics by Narendra Bedi and others. The soulful voice of Kailash Kher adds emotional gravitas to the soundtrack, making the music an integral part of Tomchi's charm.

White Lion Entertainment (Sunny Khanna) is spearheading the film's nationwide release, while Warner Music India takes the lead on music distribution, ensuring that the film's heartwarming story and soundtrack reach every corner of the country.

Speaking about the film, director Rajesh Gupta shares:

"Tomchi is more than just a children's film it's a celebration of friendship, loyalty, and doing the right thing. It's a reminder of the power of connection and the beauty found in life's simplest moments."

With its inspiring storyline, powerful performances, soulful music, and a universal message, Tomchi promises to be a touching and joyous cinematic experience. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for this charming tale that's sure to win hearts across generations.

Don't miss Tomchi in theatres this May 30 a film that promises not just entertainment, but a journey of love, laughter, and life.

