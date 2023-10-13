Top 50 Emerging Leaders of the Year 2023
By ANI | Published: October 13, 2023 04:19 PM 2023-10-13T16:19:06+5:30 2023-10-13T16:20:03+5:30
GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) New Delhi [India], October 13: Here Is The List Of the Top 50 Emerging Leaders ...
New Delhi [India], October 13: Here Is The List Of the Top 50 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education, Social Work, Medicine, Business, Art, Etc.
Have You Ever Met Someone Who Is Not Only A Skilled Professional But Also A Compassionate Soul Dedicated To Making The World A Better Place? Here Is The List Of the Top 50 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education, Social Work, Medicine, Business, Art Etc. Whose Profound Impact Transcends The Boundaries Of Time And Space. In These Features, We Choose Them On The Basis Of Different Kinds Of Benchmarks.
1. MOHAMMED DEWJI - Social Work
2. DR. PARVEEN YADAV - Spirituality & Social Work
3. PROF. ANIL KUMAR MITTRA - Education & Vedic Science
4. RAMDAS TUKARAM KOKARE - Zero Waste Management
5. DR. RAM KUMAR GUPTA - Social Work
6. PIYUSH KUMAR GOYAL - Creative Writing in Literature
7. DR.VISHNU PRATAP SINGH - Science
8. MAHESH GAJANAN NAMPURKAR - Architecture
9. DR. VIPIN KUMAR SHARMA - Education & Social Work
10. DR.NISHA SHARMA - Education
11. DR. RABINDRANATH MUKHERJEE - Social Work
12. DR. MUKTI SHARMA - Writer, Social Activist and Teacher
13. KARUNA KUMARI - Social Work
14. DR. JAGDISH RAJ KASHYAP - Education & Social Work
15. DEVENDRA OMPRAKASH JANI - Environment
16. DR. HIMANSHU AERAN - Medicine
17. JYOTI BAWA - Social Work
18. DR. RATHINDRA KRISHNA MITRA - Education
19. RAJASHREE DATTATRAYA NAGANE - Social Work
20. C.A FENIL SHAH - Social Work
21. DR. AYSHNA KAUSHIK - Spirituality
22. DR. SUDHEER SHARMA - Social Work
23. VIRINDER SINGH - Social Work
24. DR. KAPIL RAJAHANS - Social Work
25. EISHA SHARMA - Social Work
26. DR.ATUL JAYANT PETHE - Education & Social Services
27. DR. AVINASH SINGH - Education
28. DR. ANAND GUPTA - Health
29. GEETA SUSHEEL HINGE - Social Work
30. DR. ANJU SINGLA - Medicine
31. CHAITANAYA JAIN - Education & Social Work
32. DR. SONAL SINGH - Education
33. DR. AJAY KUMAR BOHRA - Organic Farming
34. DR. BANWARI LAL JAJODIA - Literature & Social Work
35. DR. ARVIND KUMAR PUSHKAR - Homeopathy
36. BEENA MANOHAR MORE - Social Work
37. DR. RUPALI SINGH - Social Work
38. DR. ABUL QASIM ABBASI - Education & Social Work
39. SHABANA DAGAR - Art & Culture
40. GOLAM MUSTAFA - Agriculture & Social Work
41. KARUNESH RAGHUWANSHI - Education
42. Dr. Shripad Sridhar Desai - Education & Social Work
43. DR. ABHIJEET SENGUPTA - Education
44. Dr Tara Chandra Tanha - Literature
45. sanjay kambale - Social Work
46. DR SUMANTA BHATTACHARYA - Science & Research
47. kamlesh sen - Social Work
48. Ashok Sarode - Yoga & Naturopathy
49. Dr Madhusudanan Uninthan C - Cinema
50. Jeet Trivedi - Education & Social Work
