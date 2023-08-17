Top HR Leaders were felicitated at the 3rd edition of India’s Most Agile HR leader was a grand success

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 17: HR Agile Leaders are inclusive, democratic leaders who exhibit a greater openness to ideas and innovations. They have all the skills required to effectively motivate others and act as a change agent in their business, including love for learning, a focus on people development, and a strong ability to articulate and express a desired vision. Agile Leadership is a completely new style of managing people; effective Agile Leaders are re-engaging their teams, reviving their businesses, and redefining how work is accomplished.

21st July, 2023 at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi, Sapphire Connect hosted its Third Edition of India’s Most Agile HR Leaders 2023 Coffee Table Book. The book was unveiled by Avinder Singh, CEO ams Osram & Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions. This book is an effort to select the India’s most compassionate, inspiring, transformational and forward-thinking HR leaders. The process was designed by our knowledge partner EY. The patience as well as thorough discernment of the jury members played a major role in the selection, Anthony Joseph, former CHRO HGS, Srinivasan Shakotai Chakrapani, former CFO Unilever, Gautam Chainani, former CHRO JSW Group, Arjit Basu, Chairman of the Board, HBD Financial Services, Dr C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President and Head Corporate Human Resources, CHRO, Larsen & Toubro, who made this endeavour worthwhile.

Avinder Singh, CEO ams Osram in his keynote address said “HR Leaders are the sensory organs of the management, who are sitting in the boardrooms and may not have the knowledge of what’s happening deep-down, HR Leaders, sense the mood and because of their effective communication, are proactive and engage the employees which helps to retain them, from mere implicatures to negotiators. Learning & Development also plays a crucial role and HR is expected to upscale the manpower because hiring is expensive than training and upskilling”.

Nidhi Gupta, Partner EY, moderated the panel: Agile HR: Adaptive & Responsive: Facilitative, Flexible To Match Workforce Fluctuations. Talking about agility “more than hundred attributes are added to the profile of HR Leaders by AI in a very short time”, Jaspreet Bakshi, Partner and HR Leader, Marsh McLennan, said. Adding to the thought, Tanmoy Banerjee, Senior Director – HR, FIS Global, said “beauty of agility is that what AI defines now, will perhaps be different five months from now.

Agile leadership is a completely new style of managing people where effective agile leaders re-engage their teams, revive their businesses, and redefine how work is accomplished. Every HR leader and CHRO plays a critical role in driving organizations through various challenges. Thus, to create fairness at workplace, there is a constant need to rethink the entire HR in the organization and how all HR processes and systems will work together in future.

Anthony Joseph blessed the ceremony with his benign presence and congratulated all the HR Leaders featured in the India’s Most Agile HR Leaders, 2023. He also said that the experience was enriching and was a learning as well as an unlearning for all the jury members.

Seminary of India's Most Agile HR Leader Coffee Table Book, a compilation of insights, best practices and inspiring stories shared by HR professionals who have created impact in their organizations and their HR functional domain. True agility is about self-reliance. The evening was dedicated to recognizing and facilitating the efforts of HR leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the workplace environment with agility. At Sapphire Connect, we believe that organizations prosper only when backed by a strong and committed workforce. We would like to recognize the leaders who have deployed innovative ways to understand their employees and bring out the best in each of them. Four months ago, Sapphire Connect received a great response of 150 plus nominations for consideration. Our knowledge partner, Ernst and Young, provided robust process and parameters to access the entries. We shortlisted 57 profiles which were submitted to jury scrutiny and in the final assessment, 22 HR leaders made the cut to join the ranks of India's most HR leaders for 2023, they are:

· Aditya Kohli, Chief HR Officer, Orient Electric

· Devender Sharma, VP & Head - Human Resources at Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

· Dileep Joshi, Global CHRO, EPL

· Dr. Rajani Tewari, Chief People Officer, Green Cell Mobility

· Gurmeet Chadha, CHRO, National Commodities Management Services Limited

· Kavita Siddiqui, Vice President HR, Magnon Group

· Mahendra Inge, Head-HR, Serum Institute of India Limited

· MLN Patnaik, CHRO - Raymond lifestyle

· Nikhil Vohra, Head HR, Adani total gas

· Pradeep Chavda, CHRO, Sodexo

· Ravibhushan Pandav, Head of Operations & HRD, Annex Cloud

· Sagar Vadapurkar, Vice President, and Head - People Success and Culture- Exxat Systems Pvt. Ltd

· Sanjay Chaturvedi, Head HR, Valvoline Cummins

· Saurabh Govil, CHRO, Wipro

· Shruti Tandon, Managing Director, People Enablement, and Custodian of DEI at Nagarro

· Sudakshina Bhattacharya, President & CHRO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd.

· Suman Mitra, Head-HR, Saint-Gobain

· Suraj Chettri, Head of HR, Airbus Group

· Suresh Kumar Tedlapu, Director of Global Talent Acquisition, Xinthe Technologies

· Tanmoy Banerjee, Senior Director – HR, FIS Global

· Vijay Colaco, Head HR, Intel Technology India Pvt

· Vivek Mukherjee, CHRO, Benetton Group

Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect, congratulated all the leaders and said “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the HR professionals who generously shared their expertise, stories, and experiences to make this book a reality. Your participation has enriched the pages within and will undoubtedly inspire countless HR professionals on their journeys of excellence. Their passion and dedication have transformed it into a visually stunning masterpiece that showcases the dynamic and ever-evolving field of HR. As you peruse this book, may it ignite your imagination, fuel your passion, and deepen your commitment to elevating the HR profession. Let it serve as a reminder of the impact you have and the incredible potential that lies within your hands to shape the future of work”.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor