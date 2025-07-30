Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of the DR. SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE MEMORIAL AWARDS 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 30: Topnotch Foundation organized the DR. SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE MEMORIAL AWARDS 2025 on 25th Apr 2025 at Hotel Taj Lands End, Mumbai. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 25th July 2025.

SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE MEMORIAL AWARDS 2025 brought together who's from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors in one place to Discuss and network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

*Shri Narayan Rane Ji - Former CM of Maharashtra, Former Cabinet Minister & Member of Lok Sabha

*Shri Rahul Narwekar Ji - Speaker of the House, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

*Mr. Sonu Sood Ji - India Film Actor & Producer

*Ms. Shaina NC Ji - Indian Politician

*Mr. Prakash Sulakhe Ji (Author) - Guest Of Honor

*Shri Vinay Chaudhary - National Co- Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP

Were The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour for The Ceremony the Winners Were Felicitated Which Included Individuals/Organizations from All Across India.

Some Of the Awardees and Their Award Titles for The DR. SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE MEMORIAL AWARDS 2025 on 25th July Were as Follows:

*Cadmech Engg Pvt Ltd - Brand & Manufacturer In The Engineering Educational Lab Equipments

*Dilip K. Prasad - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Educational Leadership & Nation Building

*Pankaj Kumar Soni - Most Inspiring Personality In The Field Of Social Welfare

*Nb Equipments & Engineering Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Construction Equipment Company Of The Year

*Priyanka A Ojha (Athlean India) - Most Inspiring Women In Business Leadership

*Kalyani Rushikesh Bade - Outstanding Contribution In The Field Of Embryology, Fertility & Nation Building

*Aoudumber Karande - Most Enovative Architect In India

*Shrikrishan Yogi (Group Ceo & Director - Sunstar Precision Forge Limited) - Most Inspiring Personality In Business Leadership & Nation Building

*Yogesh Patil - Most Iconic Healthcare Entrepreneur Of The Year

*Atul Punj - Champion Of Indian Values In Global Enterprise, Driving The Vision Of Viksit Bharat

*Country Holidays Travel India Pvt. Ltd - Outstanding Customer Satisfaction In Travel Solutions & Hospitality Management In India

*Knnamp Drilling Fluids Services P Ltd - Most Trusted Energy Consultancy Services Provider Of The Year

*Kettaki Kasbekar - Most Iconic Global Women Leader

*Dr Chandrashekhar Pakhmode - Most Trusted Neurosurgeon In Maharashtra

*Mr Amit Kumar Modi (Director & Ceo, Param Group) - Most Inspiring Personality In Real Estate Business Leadership & Nation Building

*Prudent Asset India Pvt. Ltd - Most Trusted And Fastest Growing Mutual Fund Distributor In Navi Mumbai

*Riddhi Siddhi Charitable Trust - Best Child Development Ngo Of The Year

*Htl Infotech (Mr. Yogesh Kwatra-Founder & Director) - Most Innovative Digital Marketing Agency In India

*Popcornstay (Co-Founders Mr. Sujit Yadav & Ms. Kavita) - Premium Student Accommodation & Co-Living

*Ratan Green Energy Services Pvt. Ltd. - India's Most Trusted Green Energy Service & Solution Provider Of The Year

*Sadguru Foundation - Best Child Cancer Support Ngo Of The Year

*Dr Sreenivasu Pethakamsetti - Most Renowned Disease Reversal Health Coach In India

*Ice College Of Hotel Management - Best Hotel Management College In Maharashtra

*Chanchal Sharma - Most Trusted Ayurvedic Doctors For Infertility In Maharashtra

*Trading Direction-Best Institute For Stock Market - Top Performing & Most Trusted Intraday Trading Institute In Maharashtra, India

*Wacky Wok - Best Chinese Restaurant In Hyderabad

*Somak Banerjee - Digital Transformation Leader Of The Year

*Coach Raghav Gupta - #1 Crypto Educator & Options Expert In India

*Prasarnet Consulting Services Private Limited - Best Digital Marketing Agency Of The Year

*Madhu Jain - Most Respected Woman Leader Of The Year

*Shakambari Builders Pvt. Ltd - Most Trusted Real Estate Developer & Hoteliers Of The Year

*Satluj Group Of Schools - Most Trusted Co-Educational School In North India

*Fit@Homease - Most Inspiring Client Transformations &Revolutionary Fitness Strategist Of The Year

*J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. - India's Leading Real Estate Company Of The Year

*Mr Umang Pittie (Vice President - Raja Bahadur International Ltd.) - Transformational Visionary Leader

*Innoblooms Multi Orgone Llp - Most Innovative Organic Agriculture Product Manufacture Company

*Debnath Mukhopadhyay - Most Admired Cfo Of The Year

*Mr Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy, (Founder - One In The Universe & Author Of Inspire Impact Ignite) - Transformational Leadership Coaching Through Impact Storytelling

*Osmo Water Purifiers By Ib Mol Ltd - Most Trusted Ro Water Purifier Brand Of The Year

*Voll Sante Functional Foods & Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Best Nutraceutical Company Of The Year

*S H R M International Pvt Ltd - Best Quality Healthy Nuts Manufacturer Brand In India

*Meri Zimmedari Foundation - Excellence In Educational Upliftment Of Underprivileged Youth

*Voyance Ecg - Innovative Medical Product Of The Year

*Vayu Solar - Best Solar Panel Maintenance With Cutting-Edge Robotic Cleaning Solutions Provider In India

*Shri Ganesh Mogaveera - Most Influential Education Leader Behind Karnataka's Top Independent College

*A3 Foods Pvt Ltd. - Most Promising Frozen Foods Brand Of The Year

*Prince Premium Tissue Pvt. Ltd. - Best Tissue Paper Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra

*Speed-4 Defence Systems Private Limited - Leading Defence Infrastructure Development Company Of The Year

*Virtual Galaxy Infotech | Banking & Finance - Most Trusted It Solutions Provider In India

*Harshul Savla - Most Iconic Author In India

*Iifl Group - Iifl Group For Excellence In Finance Industry And Nation Building

*Dhanesh Bhardwaj Mrics - Most Inspiring Personality In Project Management & Nation Building

*Abhinandan Trust - Outstanding Contribution To Women Empowerment & Social Welfare Award Of The Year

*Austizen Pharma - Best Nutraceutical Company Of The Year

*Qfs Management Systems Llp - One Of The Top Most Company In The Field Of Information Security And Cyber Security

*Asdm Institute - Best Digital Marketing Education Brand Of The Year 2025 In India

*Dr Dinesh R.C Gurjar (Founder- Gurjar Dental Clinic & Implant Center) - Most Trusted Dental & Oral Surgeon In Khandwa Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

*Neworld Developers - Ultra Luxury Projects

*Maverick Corporation - Best Indian Manufacturer Of Sports Flooring

*Vishal - Ai Transformation Leader Of The Year

*Zedpay Fintech Finance Solutions Private Limited - Most Emerging Financial Service Provider Of The Year

*Dr. Mahesh Gaur - India's Leading Memory & Motivational Coach Of The Year

*Civilmantra infracon Private Limited - Top Infrastructure Engineering Consultancy Firm Of The Year

*Amar Polyfils Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Manufacturer, Supplier And Exporter Of Collagen Peptide

*Deev Builders And Developers - Most Trusted Realestate Developer & Builder In Nagpur (Maharashtra)

*Niem The Institute Of Event Management Llp - A Vision Crafted By Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla - Contribution In The Field Of Event Education

*Sonu Dutta - Changemaker In Education And Social Welfare

*Mr Amitabh Shukla (Ceo & Md-Digital Quantum) - Most Inspiring Personality In Digital Transformation Leadership & Nation Building

*Ganesh Gorthi - Best Developer Of Robotic Laparoscopic Surgery Department In Hospitals In India

*Gayatri Mandlik Mohadikar - Excellence In Energy & Space Alignment Through Vastu Shastra

*Rajesh Deshpande - Most Inspiring Personality In Financial Literacy And Nation Building

*Lakshya Foundation - Most Inspiring Social Activist In Maharashtra Of The Year

*Renewable Solutions - Most Innovative Corporate Solar Solution Provider Company In Patna (Bihar)

*Dr Siddhant Naik - Best Emerging Orthopedic Surgeon In Maharashtra

*Kanishk Agrawal - Most Iconic Business Leader Of The Year

*Nifs Institute Fire Engineering & Safety Management - Most Renowned Fire Engineering & Safety Management Institute In India

*Dr. Pritish Kulkarni - Most Trusted Vastu Expert & Astrologer Of The Year

*Mr Mannoj Varma (Lyra Network) - Most Iconic Digital Payments Changemaker Of The Year

*The Prayas India - Best Upsc Coaching Institute In Maharashtra

*Interia Studio - Most Innovative Interior Designing Company In Pune

*Kisanians - Most Trusted Agricultural Service Platform

*Success Paramedical Institute - Most Trusted Paramedical Institute In Gujarat

*Dr Ashok Kumar - Most Inspiring Sketch Artist In Punjab

*Uniquely Med A Unit Of Uniquelymed Llp - 1st National Startup Company Award For E-Commerce Platform For Medical, Nursing & Paramedical Professionals

*Rahul Pile Foundation - Most Renowned Piling And Foundation Solutions Provider In India

*Manpreet Kaur - Renowned Spritual Influencer, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist

*Aggarwal Namkeen (Founder & Ceo - Mr Sanjeev Agarwal) - Most Innovative Healthy Snacks Brand Of The Year

*Adv (Dr) Chanchal Choudhary - Most Inspiring Personality In Judicial Leadership & Nation Building

*Christ Academy Institute Of Law - Most Innovative Law College In India

*Play Way Upper Primary School - Most Trusted Primary School With Quality Education In Uttar Pradesh

*Nisha Home Care Society - Most Inspiring Social Activist In Alwar

*Nishi Hospitality Services - Best Hospitality Services Provider In Maharashtra

*Lifespan Private Limited - Top Custom Manufacturer For Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic & Natural Wellness Products

*Ankush Lamba - Online Teaching Excellence Award Of The Year

*Astroyogini Radha - Best Astrologer And Psychic In Maharashtra

*Prashant Malhotra - Excellence In Female Healthcare

*Pooja Singh - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year (Education Sector)

*Rishabh Vyas - Most Renowned Healthcare Leader Of The Year

*Manoj Saigal - Best Educational Mentor Of The Year

*Cograd - Best Ai For Social Impact Award

*Mubarakka Lokhandwala - Most Iconic Global Women Leader Of The Year (Legal Sector)

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

ABOUT TOPNOTCH FOUNDATION

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

