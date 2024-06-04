Total foodgrain production in India estimated to have declined in 2023-24

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Total foodgrain production in India is estimated at 3,288.52 lakh tonne in 2023-24, which is slightly lower than foodgrain production of 2022-23, as per third advance estimates of production released by agriculture ministry on Tuesday.

While lower year-on-year, it is higher by 211.00 lakh tonne from average foodgrain production of last five years (2018-19 to 2022-23) of 3,077.52 lakh tonne.

Final estimates of production of major crops released for the year 2022-23 showed total foodgrain production at 3,296.87 lakh tonnes.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released third advance estimates of major agricultural crops for the year 2023-24. From the last agricultural year, the summer season has been segregated from rabi season and incorporated in the third advance estimates. Hence, this advance estimates of area, production and yield includes kharif, rabi and summer season.

This estimate has been primarily prepared on the basis of information received from State Agricultural Statistics Authorities (SASAs). The data received has been validated and triangulated with information received from remote sensing, weekly crop weather watch group and other agencies. Further the climatic conditions, previous trends, price movements, mandi arrivals are also considered while preparing the estimates.

Commodity wise, total rice production is estimated at 1,367.00 lakh tonne as compared to 1,357.55 lakh tonne in 2022-23, showing an increase of 9.45 lakh tonne. Notably, the export of non-Basmati white rice was prohibited in July 2023 to check domestic prices and ensure domestic food security.

The production of wheat is estimated at 1,129.25 lakh tonne, which is higher by 23.71 lakh tonne from previous year's wheat production.

Production of millets (also known as Shree Anna) is estimated at 174.08 lakh tonne, showing a marginal increase of 0.87 lakh tonne from 2022-23 production.

Further, production of nutri/coarse cereals is estimated at 547.34 lakh tonne which is higher by 46.24 lakh tonne from average nutri/coarse cereals production.

Production of tur is estimated at 33.85 lakh tonne which is marginally higher by 0.73 lakh tonne from last year's production of 33.12 lakh tonne. Production of lentil is estimated at 17.54 lakh tonne which is higher by 1.95 lakh tonne than the previous year's production of 15.59 lakh tonne.

The production of soybean is estimated at 130.54 lakh tonne and production of rapeseed and mustard is estimated at 131.61 lakh tonne which higher by 5.18 lakh tonne to last year's production.

The production of cotton is estimated at 325.22 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) and production of sugarcane is estimated at 4,425.22 lakh tonne.

India has three cropping seasons summer, kharif and rabi.

Crops that are sown during October and November and the produce harvested from January depending on maturity are Rabi. Crops sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains are harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops produced between Rabi and Kharif are Summer crops.

