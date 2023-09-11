Touch Me Not: JIBS Documentary Released at 23rd Annual Conference of the European Society of Criminology

OP Jindal University

Florence [Italy], September 11: Touch Me NOT, a Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences’ documentary film that delves into the pervasive issue of bad touch in public spaces in India, made its much-anticipated debut at the 23rd Annual Conference of the European Society of Criminology. The film was released by Professor Stephan Parmentier, the Secretary General of International Society for Criminology on in Florence during the three-day conference.

The 30-miniutee film explores the rampant problem of sexually inappropriate touch in public spaces across India. Through detailed research, survival accounts, and expert insights, the docufiction piece sheds light on the psychological trauma, social stigma, and legal challenges survivors endure.

Ideated, shot, and produced by highly trained media academics and practitioners at JIBS, the film aims to highlight the urgent need for societal awareness, stricter law enforcement, and comprehensive educational initiatives to combat this issue and create safer public spaces for all.

During the film's screening, the audience, which included notable academics and scholars from across the world, were captivated by the powerful narrative and moved by the courageous survivors who shared their stories. The frank exploration of the issue, coupled with the call to action for societal awareness, stricter law enforcement, and comprehensive educational initiatives, struck a chord with attendees.

Professor Stephan Parmentier, Secretary General of the international society for Criminology, expressed his admiration for the film's impact, stating, "Touch Me NOT is a remarkable testament to the power of academia in shedding light on pressing social issues. It is our privilege to have premiered this powerful docufiction at our conference, and we hope it will serve as a catalyst for meaningful change."

The film's reception was met with a resounding round of applause, highlighting its importance and relevance in the ongoing discourse surrounding public safety and social justice.

“What sets Touch Me NOT apart is that it was entirely ideated, shot, and produced at JIBS, showcasing the institution's commitment to addressing pressing societal issues through the medium of film,” said Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni, Founder and Principal Director at JIBS. “We aim to ignite conversations about the urgent need for societal awareness and initiatives to combat inappropriate touch in public spaces and create safer environments for all individuals,” Dr Sahni added.

It is pertinent to mention that JIBS has been producing several documentaries on issues of social and psychological importance. Recently another JIBS film Caged (In) and Out, which delves into the topic of domestic abuse in India was shortlisted for the awards at the Erronka Munduan (EM) (Reto por el Mundo – Challenge for the world)- a social mobilization initiative by The Kursaal Film Festival based in San Sebastián, Spain.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by OP Jindal University.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor