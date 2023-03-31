Tradesilvania launches crypto OTC Desk with 2000 cryptocurrencies available and 0% commission

Cluj-Napoca, March 31: Tradesilvania.com, the premium European crypto investment platform, has launched the new Tradesilvania OTC Desk (Over the Counter) service, available to all users across Europe and offering access to trade over 2000 cryptocurrencies with 0% commission through parity on multiple currencies (EUR/USD/RON), through minimum trades of EUR 30,000 or equivalent.

Tradesilvania OTC facilitates users to invest in private, public and developing crypto initiatives globally, in addition to the 64 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, MultiversX (Elrond), Cardano, USDT available on the SPOT platform through the 144 active parities.

With a unique approach in Europe, the new service limits users’ exposure to the risks associated with trading on centralised platforms by confirming the price and facilitating subsequent settlement, which is also possible with addresses and wallets outside the platform. This functionality streamlines the trading process through a direct effect on instant access to market opportunities, decreased trading times, settlement risk, and more. Tradesilvania OTC takes 100% of the risk with 0% commission.

Thus, Tradesilvania.com offers the investor community the chance to invest in private, public and developing crypto initiatives at attractive prices.

Among the safety and security measures implemented at the platform level are an internal regulatory framework above the industry standard, constant auditing and a fund insurance of up to USD 30 million. At the user level, multi-factor authentication and the possibility to use cold storage are just two of the measures provided by the platform.

“Investing in the development of a complete OTC Desk solution is a natural step for us, generated by the use of this service by business clients, institutional and advanced crypto investors, with whom we have developed these new functionalities designed to solve the main shortcomings in the market.” said Ciprian Dobrescu, CEO of Tradesilvania.com

The OTC service allows users to settle Crypto-FIAT transactions at preferential rates, dedicated to them and to deposit/withdraw the related amounts without leaving the platform, including their own FIAT ramp-ON and ramp-OFF services via FAST SEPA, SWIFT and SEND. Thus, users can fund their Tradesilvania account via IBAN in EURO/USD/RON for settlement, after execution of the OTC transaction.

The launch of the new Tradesilvania OTC crypto service represents a new stage in the development of the platform and an important step for the ecosystem of modern and personalized crypto financial services dedicated to cryptocurrency investors.

In order to meet the needs of clients who wish to benefit from specialized support, Tradesilvania offers an OTC business department at support@tradesilvania.com, where investors can get in touch with a specialist dedicated to their account.

Tradesilvania’s premium trading platform offers access to 64 currencies/144 SPOT trading pairs, an OTC service with over 2000+ cryptocurrencies available, a secure e-wallet and an IOS/Android mobile app that allows access to the crypto portfolio anywhere and anytime.

