TRAI launches consultation paper on assignment of more microwave spectrum

New Delhi, May 28 The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper on the assignment of the microwave spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band and V-Band.

TRAI has now invited written comments from stakeholders on the consultation paper, which has been placed on the regulator’s website (www.trai.gov.in), by June 25 and counter-comments by July 9.

The consultation paper has been issued in response to the request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide recommendations under the TRAI Act, 1997, on issues such as the demand assessment and scope of service/ usage for spectrum in these bands, and the methodology of assignment of spectrum and associated terms and conditions, in line with the determination of scope of services/ usages by TRAI, i.e., "Access" or "Backhaul" or "Integrated Access & Backhaul," the official statement said.

Spectrum charges and related terms and conditions, such as spectrum cap, carrier aggregation for assignment of spectrum in these bands for backhaul purposes of commercial telecom services, are another issue that has been covered in the consultation paper.

DoT also sought TRAI recommendations on the quantum of spectrum to be earmarked for last-mile connectivity (Fixed Wireless Access) of commercial telecom services and methodology of assignment of spectrum and associated terms & conditions in non-IMT bands.

The quantum of spectrum to be earmarked for backhaul purposes for non-commercial or captive use and associated terms and conditions, including charges, have also been included in the consultation paper.

Besides, DOT had sought recommendations on the feasibility and technical parameters for allowing low-power, indoor, consumer device-to-consumer device usage on a licence-exempt basis in V-band.

