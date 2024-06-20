TRAI releases recommendations for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024

New Delhi, June 20 The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released recommendations on inputs for the formulation of 'National Broadcasting Policy-2024' to establish a robust broadcasting ecosystem.

In a bid to make India a global leader in the broadcasting sector, the policy aims to target a broad roadmap for 10 years with a special focus on the next 5 years.

"The National Broadcasting Policy-2024 envisages to establish a robust broadcasting ecosystem by enabling growth-oriented policies and regulations through data-driven governance," the TRAI said in a statement.

It would support the creation of a resilient, adaptive and tech-agile infrastructure fostering R&D, technology innovation and indigenous manufacturing.

The new broadcasting policy will also facilitate a level playing field and healthy competition, promote ease of doing business and stimulate economic growth by enabling the reach of broadcasting services to all.

The aim is to position India as an ‘Uplinking Hub’ for television channels, attracting investments, generating employment opportunities and promoting skill development. The policy would also support quality content production and distribution for television, radio and OTT broadcasting services while encouraging the proliferation of Indian content, both locally and globally.

In July 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had requested the TRAI to provide its considered inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997 for the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy.

As a first step, the TRAI issued a pre-consultation Paper on September 21, 2023, to elicit the issues which were required to be considered for the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy. Based on the comments received, the TRAI released the consultation paper on 'Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024' on April 2. The TRAI received comments from 42 stakeholders including service providers, organisations, industry associations, consumer advocacy groups and a few individuals.

"The broadcasting sector is a sunrise sector having huge potential to contribute towards the growth of the Indian economy," the TRAI said.

