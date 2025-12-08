TRAI responds to DoT on satellite-based spectrum assignment

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday sent its response to the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Ministry of Communications, related to the telecom regulator's recommendations on 'Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services'.

Earlier, in July 2024, DoT had requested TRAI to provide recommendations on terms and conditions of spectrum assignment, including spectrum pricing while accounting for a level playing field with terrestrial access services for the following satellite-based communication services:

NGSO-based Fixed Satellite Services providing data communication and Internet services. In its recommendations, TRAI may take into account services provided by GSO-based satellite communication service providers; and GSO/NGSO-based Mobile Satellite Services providing voice, text, data, and internet services.

After a comprehensive consultation process, TRAI May 9 sent its recommendations to DoT.

Lately, DoT has referred back some of the TRAI's recommendations on 'Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services' and has requested TRAI to provide its reconsidered recommendations in respect of such recommendations.

It is in this regard, after a careful examination, that TRAI has sent its response to the back-reference to DoT.

