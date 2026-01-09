Trailblazers Honored at Manappuram Unique Times Women Excellence Award

The Manappuram Unique Times Women Excellence Award

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 8: The Manappuram Unique Times Women Excellence Award, a prestigious celebratory event presented by Manappuram Finance Ltd., was held on January 6th to honor distinguished women who have excelled across diverse professional fields, making significant contributions to industry growth, leadership, and social progress. Awards were presented by business leaders including Shri Gokulam Gopalan, Chairman, Sree Gokulam Group of Companies and FICF; Dr. A. V. Anoop, Managing Director, AVA Group of Companies; Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman & Managing Director, ERAM Holdings; and Dr. Suresh Kumar Madhusudhanan, Secretary General, INMECC in the presence of Dr. Ajit Ravi, Founder & Chairman, Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd.

Sheela Kochouseph, Founder & CMD of V-Star Creations Pvt. Ltd., received the Excellence in Business Expansion & Brand Building Award, recognizing her visionary leadership in steering brand growth and establishing a powerful business legacy.

Sherly Regimon, Founder & Creative Lead of Milan Design, was honored with the Excellence in Boutique Innovation Award for redefining creative expression in boutique design and craftsmanship.

Television personality Lakshmi Nakshathra received the Excellence in Television & Digital Innovation Award, celebrating her dynamic influence across entertainment and digital media platforms.

Adv. Maneesha Radhakrishnan was recognized with the Excellence in Social Impact Media & Legal Awareness Award for her dedicated efforts in legal advocacy and socially responsible communication.

Aishwarya Nandilath, Director of Nandilath G-Mart, received the Excellence in Next-Gen Business Innovation Award, highlighting her role in driving modernization and futuristic business strategies.

Dr. Gigi Samsheer, Founder of Dr. Gigi's Clinic for Women, was honored with the Excellence in Women's Healthcare Award for her commitment to advancing compassionate, accessible, and specialized healthcare for women.

Unique Times Editor Dr Ajit Ravi emphasized the significance of the ceremony as a platform that motivates women to pursue leadership, innovation, and social responsibility across industries. The awards not only celebrate the achievements of these distinguished honorees but also reflect their collective role in inspiring future generations and reshaping the path of progress for women in society.

