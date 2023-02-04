Transformative strategies lead to unprecedented success for The Guardians Real Estate Advisory

In the last three quarters of this financial year, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory has managed to break several records like registering a revenue of Rs 300 crore in a single day, selling 200 flats in a single day, and organising the industry's highest number of campaigns at 70+.

The company has developed a strong reputation for expertise, focus on customer service, and commitment to excellence. Additionally, they have showcased a consistent ability to anticipate and react to changing market conditions and have superior technology capabilities to offer comprehensive solutions in a timely manner.

For the first three quarters of this financial year, India's leading one-stop real estate solution company has closed a turnover of around Rs 8108 crore.

The Guardians Real Estate Advisory achieved incredible success this year when it recorded sales of Rs 300 crore in just a single day that is 18th of December 2022. The company's turnover for its first full year in business, 2016, was identical to what it achieved in a single day. This remarkable achievement marks a major milestone for the company and is a testament to the hard work of their dedicated team.

A total of 5296 bookings were done in the first nine months of FY 22-23 which generated sales of Rs 8108 crore. This year, the company also registered a record sale of 200 units in a single day.

On the occasion, Ram Naik, Director of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory stated that the company is on track to achieve Rs 12000 crore of sales turnover this fiscal year. "This success can be attributed to the ground-breaking strategies used by our team right from distribution to lead management to cutting-edge technology, which ensures that they stay ahead of their competitors. Achieving Rs 300 crore of sales in a single day or selling 200 units in a day is an incredible achievement by our team," he said.

He explained that their experienced 1100+ professionals continue to offer tailor-made strategies for our developer clients so they can challenge the status quo and change the existing marketing and sales methods.

Naik also informed that to meet market demand, they recommended a total transformation, from residence planning to master layout design and amenities. "By developing unique strategies for our clients, we not only solve complex problems but also unlock disproportionate value in the long run", he informed.

The record sales that the company has managed to achieve is a validation of the trust that people have in their brand, he added.

Some of the prominent names among The Guardians Real Estate Advisory's client list include Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, Chandak, The Wadhwa Group, MICL, Sheth Creators, Kanakia, Adani Realty and Goel Ganga Corporation amongst others.

Some highlights of the last 3 quarters:

- Highest number of campaigns so far- 70+

- Units sold- 5,296

- Sales turnover Rs 8,108 Cr

- Units sold in a single day - 200 (18thDec 2022)

- Historic Record with Rs 300 Crore in a single day (18th Dec 2022)

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor