Transline Technologies Limited signs major contract for Video Surveillance of 1633 Railway Stations for Indian Railways 

New Delhi (India), August 14: Delhi-based tech giant Transline Technologies Limited has bagged a major contract for IP-based Video Surveillance Systems to be incorporated into 1633 railway stations under the purview of Indian Railways. This project will cover states including Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

They will be required to tailor IP-based video surveillance systems in the railway station according to each station’s requirements. Transline Technologies Limited will deploy the entire system, which includes a CCTV system, panic buttons, network and connectivity to VMS and server system, which includes FRS and video analytics.

Over 16,000 cameras will be installed, which will provide a great length of safety for the passengers of Indian Railways. This forward-thinking step of the Indian Railways may go a long way on the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital India.

When asked, Mr. Arun Gupta, the managing director of Transline Technologies Limited, said, “We are very grateful for the opportunity presented to us by the Indian Railways allowing us to be able to take part in in the visions of the Indian Government to create a safe, and secure environment. We hope that this will create a safe presence for the passengers of Indian Railways and help the passengers feel safe while travelling.”

Mr. Arun Gupta also said, “Our team is very excited and highly motivated to take on challenges like this and I am more than sure that we will be able to find a way for the job to be done with excellence, as Transline Technologies Limited has delivered from time to time.”

This project of the Indian Railways, no doubt, will be a milestone in paving the way for the future in terms of modernity and digitization. A Surveillance network passing through the railway stations of 11 states across India is one-of-a-kind and is surely needed in today’s time.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor