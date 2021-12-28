Translumina to set up Asia's Largest Heart Valve manufacturing facility at AMTZ Vizag

Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology, performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Asia's Largest Heart Valve manufacturing facility at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) in Vizag.

"It is a moment of great pride for all of us to enter the market of Transcatheter valves. We have partnered with some of the best institutions and physicians around the world to create next-generation heart valve technologies to offer better clinical outcomes at an affordable cost for all kinds of valve disorders." said Gurmit Singh Chugh, MD and Co-founder, Translumina.

Heart valve disorders which traditionally were treated by an open-heart Surgery, are prevalent significantly worldwide. However, in the last few years, Transcatheter Heart valve Implantation (using a catheter without opening the heart) has made the procedure simple, safe and effective with a minimally invasive approach. However, the prohibitive cost of the transcatheter valves, along with niche indications, have made therapy limited to very few patients.

"We plan to complete the facility by December 2022 with more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space with the state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure," said Punita Sharma Arora, Co-Founder, Translumina.

Translumina has an excellent track record of creating path-breaking technologies bundled with high quality and robust clinical data. In 2020, Translumina became the only company in the world to publish 10-year follow-up data on two DES technologies. Last year, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) published 10-year follow-up data on Translumina's dual-drug polymer-free Drug Eluting stent (DES) VIVO ISAR. In 2018, Translumina became the first company in the world to present 10-year follow-up data on Yukon in a head-to-head study against Xience (Abbott Inc. USA). The study, called ISAR-TEST 4 trial, was presented at the 2018 American Heart Association meeting, and was simultaneously published in Circulation.

"We are pleased to welcome Translumina to AMTZ Family for developing Asia's largest Valve manufacturing facility. Translumina over the years, has created various cutting-edge technologies of very high quality for global markets and I am sure that this endeavour will also disrupt the market of Transcatheter Valves by combining innovation, quality and affordability," said Dr Jitendra Sharma, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ), Vizag.

