Travel credit cards on Bajaj Markets for last-minute summer vacation plans

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers travel credit cards that can be great for one's vacation plans. Regardless of when one's holidays are planned; these credit cards offer unique benefits to enhance every traveller's experience.

Here are the top travel credit cards that users can avail of, to fund last-minute purchases.

- IRCTC SBI Card (on Rupay Platform)

* Annual Fee: Rs. 500+GST

* Renewal Fee: Rs. 300+GST

* Best for railway ticket bookings

- Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Travel Easy SuperCard

* Joining Fee: Rs. 999+GST

* Annual Fee: Rs. 999+GST

* Best deals on cab bookings from Ola and Uber

- ICICI Bank MMT Platinum Credit Card

* Joining Fee: Rs. 500+GST

* Annual Fee: NIL

* Best for hotel bookings for vacations

- ICICI MMT Signature Credit Card

* Joining Fee: Rs. 2,500+GST

* Annual Fee: NIL

* Exclusive deals on holiday bookings

- SBI ELITE Credit Card

* Joining Fee: Rs. 4,999+GST

* Annual Fee: Rs. 4,999+GST

* Offers the lowest Forex markup

From discounts on airfare to cashback at dining partners, travel credit cards can help one save easily. One can also get free travel insurance, complimentary lounge access, travel vouchers, and more.

In addition, such cards help with secure digital payments, which can be a boon while holidaying.

Here's why applying for such credit cards on Bajaj Markets is ideal:

- Choose from multiple travel credit cards

- Compare the features and benefits of top travel credit cards easily

- 100% online application process

Getting these travel credit cards is both quick and hassle-free on the Bajaj Markets' website or app. This one-stop financial marketplace also offers a wide range of other credit cards and financial services, allowing one to access customised credit for all needs seamlessly.

