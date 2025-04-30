Travel Meets Couture; Samsonite and Manish Malhotra Launch Limited-Edition Collection

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Two iconic names in fashion and travel - global leader in travel solutions, Samsonite and renowned Indian designer, Manish Malhotra - have joined forces to redefine the world of luxury travel. Launched on April 4th, 2025, Samsonite x Manish Malhotra collection is an exclusive range of luggage and travel gear seamlessly blends high fashion with cutting-edge functionality, setting a new benchmark in stylish travel essentials.

Infused with Manish Malhotra's signature design aesthetic - marked by intricate craftsmanship, timeless glamour, and contemporary elegance - each piece in the collection is a testament to sophistication and versatility. Designed with Samsonite's renowned innovation, these travel essentials offer durability, practicality, and effortless mobility, ensuring both style and substance for the modern traveler.

The Samsonite x Manish Malhotra collection reimagines travel gear with impeccable attention to details. From aesthetically designed exteriors to a distinctive engraved strip, each luggage piece features sleek grooves that extends down to the wheels, exuding clean, minimalistic elegance. The high-gloss finish, complemented by a metallic logo and intricate detailing, enhances the luggage's sophisticated aesthetic.

Inside, the design reflects Manish Malhotra's artistic sensibilities. The inner lining, adorned with intricate floral motifs - a signature of the designer's craftsmanship - adds an element of luxury. Thoughtfully designed compartments, a mesh pocket, and practical dividers ensure a seamless and organized packing experience.

Beyond suitcases, the collection includes a luxurious backpack and an elegant sling bag. The backpack, crafted from textured fabric with motif detailing, strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and functionality, making it an ideal companion for contemporary travelers. The sling bag, featuring a premium finish and a meticulously designed strap, adds a touch of effortless style to any journey.

Speaking about the collaboration, Manish Malhotra shared, "Travel is an integral part of the modern-day lifestyle, and every journey deserves an element of elegance. This collection blends the timeless allure of couture with the practicality of premium travel gear. Partnering with Samsonite allowed me to bring this vision to life - where every suitcase, backpack, and sling bag is not just an accessory but an expression of individuality and sophistication."

Echoing this sentiment, Anushree Tainwala, Vice President - Marketing, Samsonite South Asia, added, "For over a century, Samsonite has been at the forefront of crafting superior travel solutions, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and design. Collaborating with Manish Malhotra, a true icon of Indian fashion, has allowed us to create a collection that is as fashion-forward as it is functional. This partnership marks a new era in luxury travel."

The Samsonite x Manish Malhotra collection will be available from April 2025 at select Samsonite stores on samsonite.in.

Link to the TVC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBFwNBkr5-Q

