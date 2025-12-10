Travel on EMI: Enjoy stress-free, Flexible Holiday Planning with Insta EMI Card

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 10: How often have you sat scrolling through flight deals to your dream destination? Sometimes, the dates align, and the fares are reasonable, but your bank balance makes you hesitate. Not any more! You can now book that trip before prices climb, and without dipping into your hard-earned savings. With travel on EMI using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, you can book your trip in minutes and convert the cost into manageable monthly payments. No stress, no waiting, just a confirmed booking and a payment plan that fits your salary cycle.

Why planning travel without cash pressure matters now

Travel costs have climbed steadily over the past few years. Airfares, hotel rates, and holiday packages now require significant upfront spending that can disrupt monthly budgets. Many families and solo travellers delay or cancel trips simply because they cannot pay the full amount at once, even when they can afford smaller monthly instalments.

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card addresses this gap by offering a pre-qualified card loan offer amount that converts travel purchases into easy monthly payments. Instead of postponing your plans or draining savings, you can book immediately and repay over a tenure that suits your income.

What you gain with travel on EMI

* Book flights, hotels, and travel services now and pay later in fixed monthly instalments.

* Choose flexible repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months to match your budget.

* Access a pre-qualified card loan offer amount up to Rs. 3 lakh for multiple purchases.

* Enjoy zero down payment promotions during festive seasons at partner stores and platforms.

* Experience faster holiday planning with less financial stress and more control over spending.

How travel on EMI works

Travel on EMI allows you to convert the cost of flights, accommodation, or travel packages into equated monthly instalments at the time of checkout. Instead of paying the full fare upfront, you select a repayment tenure, and the amount is split into fixed monthly payments that appear on your statement.

Why choose the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card for travel

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is designed to make purchases affordable without the burden of traditional credit card interest or large upfront payments. It offers a pre-qualified card loan offer amount up to Rs. 3 lakh, which you can use across flights, hotels, and travel services at over 1.5 lakh partner stores and all major e-commerce platforms.

Three key features make this card particularly useful for travel planning:

* First, instant approval means you can apply and receive your credit limit quickly, often within minutes if you meet eligibility criteria.

* Second, the wide partner network includes leading online travel portals and offline stores in more than 4,000 cities across India.

* Third, flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months allow you to align your EMI payments with your salary schedule and financial commitments.

Eligibility and online application

Want your very own digital Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card? Apply online, eligibility and how to apply details are as follows:

Eligibility criteria and documents required

* Indian national aged between 21 and 65 years

* Regular source of income

* Good credit score per Bajaj Finserv risk policies

* Valid documentation, including your PAN card, Aadhaar card, address proof, bank account information, and IFSC code for e-mandate registration

Online application

* Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website and locate the Insta EMI Card section.

* Enter your mobile phone number and complete the OTP authentication to verify your identity.

* Fill in the application form to know your pre-qualified card loan offer amount based on your profile.

* Complete the KYC verification using your Aadhaar card or DigiLocker for instant document validation.

* Pay the one-time joining fee of Rs. 530 and set up the e-mandate for automated monthly payments.

* Your card is activated immediately and ready for use at partner stores and online platforms.

If you prefer an offline application, visit any Bajaj Finserv partner store with the required documents. Once approved, pay the joining fee, and your card will be issued on the spot.

Step-by-step online booking process for travel on EMI

* Select your preferred flight, hotel, or travel package on a partner website or app.

* Add the items to your cart and proceed to the payment page.

* At checkout, select the Insta EMI Card as your payment method, then enter your card details.

* Select a repayment tenure that fits your monthly budget, confirm the booking, and receive instant confirmation.

* The total cost is now split into fixed monthly instalments.

Before booking, prepare a simple checklist:

* Confirm that the travel provider accepts the Insta EMI Card

* Verify the available repayment tenures

* Check for any ongoing zero down payment promotions and understand their terms

* Ensure your card has a sufficient available credit limit for the purchase

* Understand the terms and conditions, including the penal charges for late payment

Tips for using credit and the Insta EMI Card responsibly

Responsible use of the Insta EMI Card protects your credit score and keeps your finances healthy. Follow these best practices to make the most of travel on EMI:

* Budget for monthly instalments before booking to ensure that your monthly EMI commitment does not exceed 40% of your income.

* Choose the shortest comfortable tenure to reduce the total interest or premium paid over the life of the loan.

* Prevent missed payments, late fees, and damage to your credit score by setting up automatic deduction of EMIs on the due date.

* Maintain at least 30% of your limit as a buffer for emergencies.

* Review your monthly statements and track repayments regularly to avoid errors and stay on top of your financial commitments.

Travel on EMI removes the financial barrier that stops many people from planning holidays when they want to. No more waiting for bonuses or year-end savings to fund your trips. Check your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card eligibility on the official website and plan your next trip right away!

