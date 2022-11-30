TravoZone is a woman-owned company that developed a unique AI-powered solution for the travel industry

TravoZone, the new emerging travel company, comes into existence with the vision of "traveling together" and the mission of "empowering travelers."

It was founded to inspire and empower world travellers by providing extensive options and instant booking at competitive prices.

TravoZone is a woman-owned business inspired by founders Vijayshri Shrivastava and Sweta Srivastava, who believe that both domestic and international travel is what keeps individuals learning about themselves and the world.

In 2015, Vijayshri and Shweta encountered a poor experience while planning a family vacation with a professional travel company's support. The so-called high-rated professional travel company provided limited options with higher-than-average costs. Frustrated with the lack of options on flights and hotels with unexpected hidden costs, Vijayshri and Shweta were inspired to launch TravoZone.

TravoZone is an IATA-accredited travel company that offers travel-related services to the world market with a unique bouquet of products and services. The organisation provides travellers looking for their next destination with the technology to secure the best deals and convenient flight options and explore on-site destinations at their convenience.

Vijayshri shares, "Our mission is to empower travellers by equipping them with all available options at prices that fit within their budget." Travelling is an experience that Sweta and I both enjoy, and we enjoy doing it together, which is why we want to give other families and friends a chance to travel together.

soon came up with an innovative AI-powered solution for the travel industry. Travelers, along with venture capitalists and angel investors, must keep an eye out for further information.

The technology to be developed by TravoZone will provide eager travellers the chance to diminish the costs associated with the consultants of professional travel agencies by equipping the customer with a powered flight booking option to search and book.

With the innovations and developments in artificial intelligence, Vijayshri and Shweta plan to bring those developments to travellers through TravoZone to provide customers searching for the best options to book their dream vacations.

Shweta said, "We will be backend agents for our customers, at a fraction of the cost associated with professional agencies." "We believe our customers will use these reduced costs to book more vacations each year through TravoZone." By utilising new technology, TravoZone will provide customers with travel options delivered to their handheld devices in record time.

TRAVOZONE is based in Thane, Maharashtra, India, is an IATA-accredited travel company, and can be reached at , on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram (@travozone).

TravoZone services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, bus ticketiholiday planning and packaging, ng, car hire, and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance.

